 Turkey slams Iceland over treatment of national football team | News | DW | 10.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey slams Iceland over treatment of national football team

Members of the Turkish national team were subject to strict security checks upon their arrival to Iceland. Turkey is set to play Iceland in a qualifier for Euro 2020.

Turkey's national football team ahead of a Euro 2020 qualifier against France (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

Turkey on Monday condemned the treatment of the country's national football team upon arrival in Iceland ahead of a European Championship qualifying game.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said the national team players were kept at passport control for more than two hours at Keflavik Airport on Sunday while their belongings were repeatedly searched.

Read more: Erdogan officiates at footballer Mesut Özil's wedding

A video taken afterward also portrayed a man holding a brush like a microphone near the face of captain Emre Belezoglu while he spoke to Turkish journalists outside the airport.

A man holding a brush in Emre Belozoglu's face (picture-alliance/AA)

A man holds a brush in Turkish captain Emre Belozoglu's face while he addresses reporters

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter that the team's treatment in Iceland was "unacceptable from the point of diplomatic and humane practices."

"No one should doubt that we will do what is necessary," he added.

Turkey and Iceland are set to play a qualifier for Euro 2020 in Reykjavik on Tuesday. Turkey go into the game on the back of a surprising 2-0 home win over World Cup champions France on Saturday.

dv/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Women's World Cup: Alex Morgan’s fight for equality reaches new heights

Winning this tournament is about more than acquiring another title for world champion and Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan. A successful World Cup could accelerate her fight for change in the women's sport. (10.06.2019)  

German bike helmet ads labeled stupid and sexist

German politicians have criticized a Transport Ministry advertising campaign that features scantily clad women and men wearing bike safety helmets. The posters feature the slogan: "Looks like sh*t. But saves my life." (24.03.2019)  

Erdogan officiates at footballer Mesut Özil's wedding

German World Cup winner Mesut Özil has married the former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse at a plush ceremony in Istanbul. His best man was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (07.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Kosovo Faroe Islands Nations League Soccer

Inside Europe: Kosovo's football team and national identity 10.04.2019

Kosovo's national football team have been taking part in their first-ever European Championship qualifying match. Football's world and European governing bodies only admitted Kosovo three years ago. And the team's made rapid progress. That's helping with the tricky matter of national identity. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia 11 years ago — but loyalties to Albania still run deep.

Frankreich Versteigerung WM Schuhe Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's World Cup-winning boots sell for €30,000 29.04.2019

The football boots Paul Pogba wore during France's World Cup win in Russia last year have fetched €30,000 at auction. The money will go to disadvantaged students in poorer parts of France.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  