Turkey: Several killed, scores injured in Izmir gas blast

June 30, 2024

An apparent gas explosion has killed several in a restaurant in the coastal city of Izmir, with nearly 60 people injured, Turkish officials say.

An ambulance and first responders stand next to the scene of the blast in Izmir
Authorities asked people close to the blast zone to evacuateImage: Berkan Cetin/AA/picture alliance

A building in Turkey's Izmir was partially destroyed in a deadly blast on Sunday, with the explosion claiming at least five lives and leaving some 57 people injured. Some of the injured are in critical condition, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in an online post.

"May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, and I wish a speedy recovery to our injured," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Cars and surrounding houses were also damaged. People living in the area were asked to evacuate.

The minister said an investigation was ongoing. Initial findings point to the blast being caused by a gas cylinder, he said.

More to follow

dj/msh (dpa, DW material)