Turkey: Several killed, scores injured in Izmir gas blast

An apparent gas explosion has killed several in a restaurant in the coastal city of Izmir, with nearly 60 people injured, Turkish officials say.

A building in Turkey's Izmir was partially destroyed in a deadly blast on Sunday, with the explosion claiming at least five lives and leaving some 57 people injured. Some of the injured are in critical condition, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in an online post.

"May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, and I wish a speedy recovery to our injured," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Cars and surrounding houses were also damaged. People living in the area were asked to evacuate.

The minister said an investigation was ongoing. Initial findings point to the blast being caused by a gas cylinder, he said.

dj/msh (dpa, DW material)