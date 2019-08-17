Turkey says its military downed unidentified drone on Syria border

Turkey's air force on Sunday reported shooting down an unidentified drone on its border with Syria after it allegedly breached Turkish air space six times, the defense ministry said

According to reports, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reached the west of the border town of Kilis, in southeastern Turkey, around 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Aleppo in Syria.

F-16 fighter jets shoot drone

Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled from the Turkish military base Incirlik which then shot down the drone.

"The wreck of the drone was found at the Cildiroba base" by Turkish authorities in the Kilis province near the Syrian border, the ministry said.

The country's ministry of defense tweeted photos of the downed drone.

The origin of the drone has not been determined, the ministry added.

kmm/jlw (AFP, dpa)