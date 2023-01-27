  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Türkei Antalya Stadtansicht
Image: Kaan Soyturk/REUTERS

Turkey: Russians Buying Property in Antalya

11 minutes ago

Real estate prices in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya are exploding due to high demand by Russian buyers. Rent is becoming unaffordable for many locals as they fight back.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MnLH

 

Also on Focus on Europe:

 

Fokus Europa Niederlande China
Image: DW

Netherlands: Undercover Chinese Authorities

China is reportedly operating its own police facilities in other European countries, including The Hague. Officially, the "service centers" provide diplomatic support, but others say that they’re being used to hunt down dissidents.

 

 

Germany: Blind parents with children

Mila can see, but her parents are blind. What do their everyday lives look like? Well, they have to depend on their child—whether on the street or at home. This seven-year-old girl is more than her family’s eyesight.

 

Romania: Doctors Helping Patients for Free

A team of doctors in Romania travel to remote regions of the country to treat patients without health insurance. The “Caravan Doctors” offer their services free of charge to all patients.

 

Armenia: Connecting Through Dance

Traditional dancing is giving Armenians a stronger connection to their cultural identity. Once a month, Armenians from all over the world meet at a dance school in Yerevan to combat the erosion of their culture.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 01.02.2023 – 23:30 UTC
THU 02.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC
THU 02.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC
THU 02.02.2023 – 11:30 UTC
THU 02.02.2023 – 15:30 UTC
THU 02.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 03.02.2023 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 02.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pictures Karl Gorath are displayed during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Players from Mali stand for their national anthem with their hands around the waist of their neighbor

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

SocietyJanuary 26, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History6 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Morocco's King Mohammed VI, here with the Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama, delivered 20 tanks to Ukraine and changed the foreign policy of the kingdom

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two Yanomami adults and one child sitting in hammocks

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

Science24 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage