Turkey: Russians Buying Property in Antalya

Real estate prices in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya are exploding due to high demand by Russian buyers. Rent is becoming unaffordable for many locals as they fight back.

Netherlands: Undercover Chinese Authorities

China is reportedly operating its own police facilities in other European countries, including The Hague. Officially, the "service centers" provide diplomatic support, but others say that they’re being used to hunt down dissidents.

Germany: Blind parents with children

Mila can see, but her parents are blind. What do their everyday lives look like? Well, they have to depend on their child—whether on the street or at home. This seven-year-old girl is more than her family’s eyesight.

Romania: Doctors Helping Patients for Free

A team of doctors in Romania travel to remote regions of the country to treat patients without health insurance. The “Caravan Doctors” offer their services free of charge to all patients.

Armenia: Connecting Through Dance

Traditional dancing is giving Armenians a stronger connection to their cultural identity. Once a month, Armenians from all over the world meet at a dance school in Yerevan to combat the erosion of their culture.

