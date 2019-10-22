Turkey, Russia broker deal on further withdrawal of Kurdish YPG

They also agreed that Turkish and Russian troops will carry out joint patrols.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the two leaders had agreed to a further withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters 30 kilometers (18 miles) away from the border region within 150 hours.
A US-brokered five-day ceasefire is currently in effect to allow the Kurds to pull back from border after Turkey's incursion into northeastern Syria.
Turkey and Russia also announced that they would carry out joint patrols of the Turkey-Syria border area, as Moscow aims to become a stronger power broker in the Middle East.
