Turkey rejects Germany's Syria 'security zone' proposal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to remove Kurdish "terrorists" from the Syrian border if Russia fails to do so under the deal clinched in Sochi this week.

Speaking on Saturday, Erdogan once again threatened to send the Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey towards the EU, if the Europeans decided against supporting Ankara's planned buffer zone on Syrian soil.

Maas in Turkey

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass was in Turkey on Saturday for talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara, where he pressed the Turkish government for a durable ceasefire in northeastern Syria. Maas also hailed the provisions of the Sochi deal that states "Turkey will not have a permanent presence in Syrian territory."

Cavusoglu, at a news conference alongside Maas, rejected the German defense minister's proposal of an international "safe zone," saying the plan was not realistic.

The Turkish foreign minister added that Turkey would investigate any allegations of human rights violations in the region.

"We will investigate to the very end even the smallest bit of violation (of human rights) and complaint. We won't tolerate even the least violation of human rights violations," he said.

The Turkish military and its rebel proxies launched an offensive against the Kurds in northern Syria on October 9. The operation has displaced at least 160,000 people and killed scores. Human rights organizations warned that the Turkish-led offensive may have committed war crimes, including targeting civilians and carrying out summary executions.

Ankara says the operation is aimed at targeting a Syrian Kurdish militia that it considers a terror organization linked to insurgents at home.

Germany 'keeping an eye' on Turkey

Germany has rejected Turkey's justification for a military push into Kurdish-dominated regions of northeastern Syria.

Earlier this week, Maas warned that Germany was keeping an eye on Turkey's Syria actions following a fragile US-brokered truce.

"We have been very clear that we are keeping other measures open — and they might also include economic sanctions," Maas said.

"We do not believe that an attack on Kurdish units or Kurdish militias is legitimate under international law," the German foreign minister added.

Earlier this month, the German government also stopped arms exports to Turkey.

"Given the background of the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, the Federal Government will not issue any new permits for any military equipment that could be used in Syria by Turkey," Maas told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive A first stop UN sources say over 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Syria's northeast since Turkey launched its offensive on October 9. So far, the border town of Ras al-Ayn has paid the highest toll in the wake of a joint attack by Turkish militias and airstrikes. The city will remain under Turkish control following a deal struck in Sochi between Russia and Turkey.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive 'We've lost everything' A majority of those who have fled are reportedly Kurds. Those civilians remaining in the city are mostly Arabs who are still in touch by phone with their former neighbors. "They told me yesterday that the Islamists were looting our house. We've lost everything," this man told DW.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Every crumb helps The regime forces are stationed just a few kilometers away from Tal Tamr. As a result international NGOs formerly based in the area have fled over the past few days. Internally displaced people (IDPs) from Ras al-Ayn and the neighboring villages rely on the work of local NGOs who are struggling to cope with the crisis.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Not enough to go around Apart from Tal Tamr, other villages in the vicinity are also hosting hundreds of displaced people who rely on local NGOs. "They're settling in empty villages, many of them too close to other locations controlled by either the Turkish-backed militias or 'Islamic State' sleeper cells," Hassan Bashir, a local NGO coordinator, told DW.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Food, glorious food This Arab IDP from Ras al-Ayn has four wives but will struggle to get enough to feed all their children as local NGOs say they can only allocate a single food ration per family. "It's not their fault, they're just children," he told DW, after being given a single bag of food rations.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive School's out — forever? Schools have remained shut across Syria's northeast since the beginning of the offensive and several of them are now hosting IDPs from Ras al-Ayn. Those who can afford it will move to cities like Al-Hasakah, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south, but others will have to cope with the dire conditions in a border city that faces further attacks from the north.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive The closest thing to home 50 Kurdish families from Ras al-Ayn are now living in this abandoned school in Tal Tamr lacking both water and electricity. As the sanitary conditions deteriorate, local doctors and the hospital in Tal Tamr fear an outbreak of cholera and other diseases. "If we continue like this we'll have to get set for a huge humanitarian crisis," a local doctor told DW.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Sick and stranded Although the hospital in Tal Tamr is treating the wounded, it cannot help those suffering from diseases such as cancer.Two IDPs told DW that they were supposed to receive chemotherapy in Damascus before the offensive started, but that the current security situation makes it impossible for them to get there.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive A different type of playground The Christian village of Tell Nasri on the outskirts of Tal Tamr had remained empty since IS took over the area. The majority of its former inhabitants left during the IS siege when the militants destroyed the churches with explosives before the fall of the Caliphate. With nowhere else to go, several IDP families from Ras al-Ayn are now settling in Tell Nasri.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Living on a prayer These boys are among dozens stranded in Tell Nasri but the dire living conditions are the least of their problems. Just before this picture was taken, settlers told DW that they had been attacked from a neighboring village reportedly in the hands of Islamists. "They started shooting at us and we engaged [with them] for over an hour," a fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces told DW. Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Tal Tamr)



Rocky relations

It was unclear whether Maas would also meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Erdogan dubbed the German foreign minister a "political dilettante" over Berlin's decision to halt weapon export to Turkey.

"If you understood anything of politics, you wouldn't say that," Erdogan said referring to the arms restrictions announced by Maas.

German-Turkish ties were particularly rocky in the aftermath of 2016's failed coup attempt in Turkey and the widespread crackdown by Erdogan's regime that followed.

The detention of several German-Turkish activists and journalists were a particular point of tension, not least that of Deniz Yücel. Over the past year or so, however, many of the detainees were released and tensions had appeared to subside.

shs/stb (Dpa, AFP)

