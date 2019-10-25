Turkey rejects Germany's Syria 'security zone' proposal

Tensions between Berlin and Ankara have spiked over Turkey's offensive against Kurds in Syria. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged truce and said that Turkish troops should not be permanently deployed in Syria.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to remove Kurdish "terrorists" from the Syrian border if Russia fails to do so under the deal clinched in Sochi this week.
Speaking on Saturday, Erdogan once again threatened to send the Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey towards the EU, if the Europeans decided against supporting Ankara's planned buffer zone on Syrian soil.
Maas in Turkey
German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass was in Turkey on Saturday for talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara, where he pressed the Turkish government for a durable ceasefire in northeastern Syria. Maas also hailed the provisions of the Sochi deal that states "Turkey will not have a permanent presence in Syrian territory."
Cavusoglu, at a news conference alongside Maas, rejected the German defense minister's proposal of an international "safe zone," saying the plan was not realistic.
The Turkish foreign minister added that Turkey would investigate any allegations of human rights violations in the region.
"We will investigate to the very end even the smallest bit of violation (of human rights) and complaint. We won't tolerate even the least violation of human rights violations," he said.
The Turkish military and its rebel proxies launched an offensive against the Kurds in northern Syria on October 9. The operation has displaced at least 160,000 people and killed scores. Human rights organizations warned that the Turkish-led offensive may have committed war crimes, including targeting civilians and carrying out summary executions.
Ankara says the operation is aimed at targeting a Syrian Kurdish militia that it considers a terror organization linked to insurgents at home.
Germany 'keeping an eye' on Turkey
Germany has rejected Turkey's justification for a military push into Kurdish-dominated regions of northeastern Syria.
Earlier this week, Maas warned that Germany was keeping an eye on Turkey's Syria actions following a fragile US-brokered truce.
"We have been very clear that we are keeping other measures open — and they might also include economic sanctions," Maas said.
"We do not believe that an attack on Kurdish units or Kurdish militias is legitimate under international law," the German foreign minister added.
Earlier this month, the German government also stopped arms exports to Turkey.
"Given the background of the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, the Federal Government will not issue any new permits for any military equipment that could be used in Syria by Turkey," Maas told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
Rocky relations
It was unclear whether Maas would also meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
Erdogan dubbed the German foreign minister a "political dilettante" over Berlin's decision to halt weapon export to Turkey.
"If you understood anything of politics, you wouldn't say that," Erdogan said referring to the arms restrictions announced by Maas.
German-Turkish ties were particularly rocky in the aftermath of 2016's failed coup attempt in Turkey and the widespread crackdown by Erdogan's regime that followed.
The detention of several German-Turkish activists and journalists were a particular point of tension, not least that of Deniz Yücel. Over the past year or so, however, many of the detainees were released and tensions had appeared to subside.
shs/stb (Dpa, AFP)
