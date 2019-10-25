Turkey rejects German defense minister's Syria 'security zone' proposal

While visiting Turkey, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pushed for a truce in Syria and said that Turkish troops should not be permanently deployed across the border. His Turkish colleague lamented "unjust" criticism.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass was in Turkey on Saturday for talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara, where he pressed the Turkish government for a durable ceasefire in northeastern Syria.
Cavusoglu, at a news conference alongside Maas, rejected a plan from Germany's defense minister calling for an international "security zone," saying the proposal was not realistic.
Maas, himself a member of the left-leaning SPD party, also appeared to distance himself from the suggestion made by the conservative Defense Minister Annagret Kramp-Karrenbauer, saying "we are being told from all sides that it is not realistic."
Maas added that he did not spend too much time discussing the plan with Cavusoglu because "the people in Syria don't have time for theoretical debates."
Maas also hailed the provisions of the Sochi deal with Turkey that states Ankara "will not have a permanent presence in Syrian territory."
A meeting between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi this week saw Turkey reaffirm Syria's territorial integrity and commit to joint patrols with Russian soldiers in the border area. Previously, Turkey agreed to a US-brokered cease-fire to allow Kurdish forces to pull out of the border zone.
Human rights and Syrian Kurds
The Turkish military and its rebel proxies launched an offensive against the Kurds in northern Syria on October 9. The operation has displaced at least 160,000 people and killed scores. Human rights organizations warned that the Turkish-led offensive may have committed war crimes, including targeting civilians and carrying out summary executions.
Ankara says the operation is aimed at targeting a Syrian Kurdish militia that it considers a terror organization linked to insurgents at home.
On Saturday the Turkish foreign minister said Turkey would investigate any allegations of human rights violations in the region.
"We will investigate to the very end even the smallest bit of violation (of human rights) and complaint. We won't tolerate even the least violation of human rights violations," he said.
Read more: Germany's Heiko Maas faces difficult diplomatic agenda in Turkey
Turkey: 'Germany siding with a terror organization'
Cavusoglu on Saturday also lamented "unjust and serious criticism" against Turkey that came "most of all from Germany."
"Due to extremely negative reactions to our Peace Spring offensive from the German public, political parties and the media, our trust has unfortunately been shaken," Cavusoglu said.
"We have a hard time explaining to our people why Germany is siding with a terror organization, and not with Turkey, although (Germany) claims to understand Turkey's legitimate security concerns," the Turkish foreign minister added.
Cavusoglu also claimed that the Turkish living in Germany is feeling "pressured and lonely."
"As an ally and friend we expect Germany to act in accordance to the spirit of our alliance and show solidarity in our fight against terrorism."
Read more: Kurds, German supporters rally in resistance to Turkish offensive in Syria
Germany 'keeping an eye' on Turkey
Germany has rejected Turkey's justification for a military push into Kurdish-dominated regions of northeastern Syria.
Read more: German defense minister floats 'security zone' along Syria-Turkey border
Earlier this week, Maas warned that Germany was keeping an eye on Turkey's Syria actions following a fragile US-brokered truce.
"We have been very clear that we are keeping other measures open — and they might also include economic sanctions," Maas said.
"We do not believe that an attack on Kurdish units or Kurdish militias is legitimate under international law," the German foreign minister added.
Earlier this month, the German government also stopped arms exports to Turkey.
"Given the background of the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, the Federal Government will not issue any new permits for any military equipment that could be used in Syria by Turkey," Maas told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
Read more: Germany: No total arms export ban for Turkey despite Merkel's promise
Rocky relations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously dubbed the German foreign minister a "political dilettante" over Berlin's decision in October to halt arms exports to Turkey.
"If you understood anything of politics, you wouldn't say that," Erdogan said referring to the arms restrictions announced by Maas.
German-Turkish ties were particularly rocky in the aftermath of 2016's failed coup attempt in Turkey and the widespread crackdown by Erdogan's regime that followed.
The detention of several German-Turkish activists and journalists were a particular point of tension, not least that of Deniz Yücel. Over the past year or so, however, many of the detainees were released and tensions had appeared to subside.
Read more: German arms exports to Turkey at highest level since 2005
dj,shs/stb (Dpa, AFP)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
As Russian troops are deployed to northern Syria, Germany has reasserted the need for an internationally run safe zone in the area. NATO is set to discuss the proposal at a high-level summit Thursday. (24.10.2019)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will need all his reserves of diplomatic finesse on a trip to Ankara. Turkey's invasion of Syria and protecting asylum-seekers are just two of the touchy topics he needs to address. (25.10.2019)
An internationally controlled zone inside northern Syria on its border with Turkey has been floated by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. It follows Turkey's bid to drive out Kurdish fighters and resettle refugees. (21.10.2019)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week vowed to halt weapons exports to Turkey due to its offensive against Syrian Kurds in northern Syria. But the Economics Ministry now says the ban isn't so far-reaching. (19.10.2019)
Germany's foreign minister has described Turkey's offensive against Syrian Kurds as an "invasion" and said Berlin saw it as illegitimate. But the Turkish president's spokesman said Ankara's forces merited gratitude. (21.10.2019)
Turkey's military incursion into northeast Syria is reverberating among Kurds in Germany and their supporters. Germany has the largest Kurdish diaspora in the world. (19.10.2019)
Germany has cut arms shipments to Turkey over Ankara's offensive in northern Syria. But despite the halted deliveries, Berlin's weapons sales to Ankara have reached their highest level in 14 years. (17.10.2019)
The Turkish president at first insisted he would not meet US officials, but the presidency quickly backtracked on this. He also took aim at Germany's foreign minister, calling him "a man who doesn't know his place." (16.10.2019)