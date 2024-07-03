Turkey player says goal celebration had no hidden message

Footballer Merih Demiral scored both goals against Austria that put Turkey into the Euro 2024 quarterfinals. The player has denied that a celebration gesture he made was a salute to a far-right Turkish group.

Turkish national football player Merih Demiral justified his controversial celebration gesture in the Euro 2024 round of 16 against Austria, saying it was an expression of national pride.

After a goal on Tuesday evening in the Leipzig stadium, the 26-year-old made the so-called wolf salute with both hands, a hand sign and symbol of Turkey's far-right "Gray Wolves."

The central defender became the unlikely goalscoring hero, putting his side ahead less than a minute after the match began and scoring a second just before the hour mark. After the second, he made the gesture — with index and little finger raised — associated with the violent ultra-nationalist organization.

What the player said

"The way I celebrated has something to do with my Turkish identity," said Demiral, when questioned at the post-match press conference. "That's why I made this gesture."

Demiral, named player of the match, said he had seen people in the stadium who had also made this gesture.

There was "no hidden message" behind it, said Demiral.

"We are all Turks, I am very proud to be Turkish and that is the meaning of this gesture. I just wanted to demonstrate how happy and proud I am," said Demiral.

The player hoped there would be "even more opportunities to show this gesture." The team face the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday.

Why are people unhappy with the gesture?

Among the paramilitary Gray Wolves' prime targets are non-Turkish ethnic minorities such as Kurds, Greeks, and Armenians. Members are said to be often involved in attacks and clashes with Kurdish and leftist activists.

The group was established in the late 1960s and became prominent amid political violence in the late 1970s.

Ahead of the round of 16, the Society for Threatened Peoples (STP) had called on European football's governing body, UEFA, not to tolerate the wolf salute in stadiums. It said some Turkish fans displayed it in previous games.

"This happened repeatedly and was broadcast live on television," said STP Middle East representative Kamal Sido. "UEFA should clearly position itself against the display of right-wing extremist symbols and impose a stadium ban on the display of the wolf salute."

It is "understandable and welcome that the fans of the Turkish national team are celebrating their team's successes," Sido continued.

Making the wolf salute has "nothing to do with peaceful and justified celebration and, above all, harms the majority of peaceful fans."

