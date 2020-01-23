Turkey: Plane splits into two after skidding off runway in Istanbul

Turkish media say a passenger plane has split into multiple pieces after skidding off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

Television footage shows serious damage to the fuselage, with passengers seen exiting via one of the wings. NTV television also reported that the plane caught fire, but the fire was extinguished shortly after. The airport has also reportedly been shut down.

The nose of the plane, belonging to Turkish budget provider Pegasus Airlines, was completely smashed.

Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said that there were not fatalities following the incident, but that some passengers were injured. Turhan did not confirm the number of those injured, however. He added that many exited the aircraft on their own, and confirmed that an engine under one of the wings had caught fire.

There were 177 people reportedly on board the plane, which was flying back to Istanbul from Izmir, on Turkey's Aegean coast. Turkish media said the airport has been closed, and that all flights have been redirected to Istanbul's main international airport. Firefighters were immediately sent to the scene, and evacuations were underway.

lc/rc (AP, dpa)