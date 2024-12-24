Turkey: Multiple people killed in factory blast, reports say

Reports indicate the blast took place at an explosives factory in the northwestern province of Balikesir.

Media agencies in Turkey reported on Tuesday that a blast at a factory in the northwest has claimed the lives of at least 12 people and injured three others.

According to reports, the explosion took place at an explosive manufacturing factory in the Karesi district in the province of Balikesir, south of Istanbul.

Local governor Ismail Ustaoglu was cited as being the source of the information.

The blast took place at 8:25 am (0525 GMT/UTC) at a section of the plant, the governor said, adding that part of the building collapsed.

More to follow…

kb/rm (Reuters, AFP)