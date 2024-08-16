Turkey MPs brawl over jailed opposition lawmaker

A left-wing opposition lawmaker was repeatedly punched by ruling AKP deputies in a debate over the fate of lawmaker Can Atalay, who had campaigned from jail. It comes after the consitutional court reinstated his seat.

A brawl broke out in Turkey's parliament on Friday during a debate over jailed opposition figure Can Atalay.

Earlier this month, the country's constitutional court struck down parliament's decision to oust Atalay, who belongs to the left-wing Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), from his seat.

What caused the fistfight in Turkish parliament?

TIP member Ahmet Sik defended Atalay against the attacks on him by lawmakers belonging to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"It's no surprise that you call Atalay a terrorist," he said while addressing AKP lawmakers in the parliament.

"All citizens should know that the biggest terrorists of this country are those seated on those benches," he said, indicating the AKP MPs.

The TIP also called for Atalay's release from prison during the debate.

Sik was first hit by former football player and AKP lawmaker Alpay Ozalan Image: Cagla Gurdogan/REUTERS

Sik's comment drew angry responses from ruling party deputies, after which he was punched on the ground several times.

At least two opposition lawmakers were injured in the fistfight.

Ozgur Ozel, the leader of the Kemalist CHP opposition party, which is the second-largest force in parliament, denounced the violence, saying he was "ashamed" to witness it.

This is not the first time a fistfight has taken place in Turkey's parliament.

In June, AKP lawmakers scuffled with pro-Kurdish DEM Party lawmakers over the detention and replacement of a DEM mayor in the southeastern predominantly Kurdish town of Hakkari over alleged militant links.

Who is Can Atalay?

Atalay, who is also a lawyer and a rights activist, won his seat in the southern region of Hatay in May last year after campaigning from prison.

He was sentenced to 18 years in jail in 2022 after being accused of trying to overthrow the government by allegedly organizing the Gezi Park protests in 2013.

Philanthropist Osman Kavala and six other people were jailed on similar charges.

sdi/nm (AFP, Reuters, AP)