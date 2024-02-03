  1. Skip to content
Turkey: Life After the Earthquake

March 2, 2024

Turkey was hit by a major earthquake a year ago, hundreds of thousands were made homeless. The reconstruction process is sluggish.

https://p.dw.com/p/4d6EB

The house belonging to Engin Aşkar and his family was completely destroyed in the quake. They’ve had to live in a cramped container ever since. Turkish President Erdogan had promised to build more than 300,000 apartments within a year, but his government is struggling to make good on its word. Engin Aşkar also finds it hard to look to the future with optimism: "We convince ourselves that this place will get back on its feet,” he says, "but sometimes I think we’re just kidding ourselves.” A report by Julia Hahn.

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter