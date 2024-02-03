Turkey: Life After the Earthquake

The house belonging to Engin Aşkar and his family was completely destroyed in the quake. They’ve had to live in a cramped container ever since. Turkish President Erdogan had promised to build more than 300,000 apartments within a year, but his government is struggling to make good on its word. Engin Aşkar also finds it hard to look to the future with optimism: "We convince ourselves that this place will get back on its feet,” he says, "but sometimes I think we’re just kidding ourselves.” A report by Julia Hahn.