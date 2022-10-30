  1. Skip to content
President Erdogan next to a TOGG car
Will the TOGG give Erogan a ride to re-election?Image: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidency/HandoutAA/picture alliance
Business

Turkey launches TOGG car, the president's prestige project

Burak Ünveren
9 minutes ago

Turkey has launched production of the TOGG, a new electric car. In fact it's Turkey's first car ever. Critics though say the whole project mainly serves President Erdogan's ambition to be re-elected for another term.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iq8k

Turkey has in recent years undertaken a range of political and economic measures to boost its independence from other countries. Now, it is seeing a big breakthrough in the automobile industry. The first ever Turkish-made car — developed by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) — is going into production.  

The new TOGG car factory began production on October 29. The date carries a clear message as it marks the 99th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic.

TOGG was founded in 2018 for the purpose of making Turkey more independent from foreign car companies. "It is an important step contributing to the rise of Turkey's car industry," according to Emre Özpeynirci, a journalist and automotive expert, who has been closely following the TOGG project.

TOGG car in a showroom
Plans are for 175,000 cars to be built each yearImage: Mustafa Kamaci/AA/picture alliance

The plan for next year is to manufacture some 17,000 to 18,000 electric vehicles at TOGG's factory near Istanbul. The site is designed for a capacity of up to 175,000 cars annually, a target that decision-makers want to reach in the next five years.

A polarizing project

The TOGG car is widely seen as a prestige project by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who faces re-election next summer. "It is a big problem, this car polarizes [opinions]," says Özpeynirci.

On June 18, voters will decide whether to keep Erdogan in office or pick someone new to succeed him.

Even though the TOGG factory is beginning production now, it will be a while before the first vehicle will be available on the market. The company projects that the first cars will be ready by March 2023 — a few weeks ahead of the election.

Critics of President Erdogan und his party, the AKP, are certain he is using TOGG to boost his chances of re-election. "Of course investments like these are always supported by the state, but if there are political tensions, this will harm the project before [a single] car is even built," says Özpeynirci.

TOGG car
Promoted as the 'people's car', the TOGG comes with a hefty price tagImage: Rasid Necati Aslim/AA/picture-alliance

The TOGG automobile has been promoted as the "people's car." Indeed, when the project was first launched by Erdogan, people "expected this would be a car affordable to everyone in Turkey," says Özpeynirci.

Neither affordable nor practical?

TOGG plans selling its SUV at 900,000 Turkish lira (roughly 50,000€), which is unaffordable for most people in Turkey. Özpeynirci says ordinary consumers could invest no more than 500,000 Lira for a new car. In one or two years, a more affordable model will follow.

Not only will many be disappointed by this retail price. Turkey also lacks the necessary infrastructure for electric vehicles. "Turkey's infrastructure is not yet ready to make the switch to e-cars," says Automotive Data CEO Hüsamettin Yalçın. He says ordinary people should not have to worry about whether there will be enough charging stations en route from Ankara to Istanbul.

While TOGG vehicles are designed and assembled in Turkey, components like batteries, engines and some electric systems are imported. To date, 51% of materials used to build the vehicles are Turkish made. Industry minister Mustafa Varank has said he wants to raise this to 65% in coming years.

For now, TOGG cars are designed for the domestic market rather foreign buyers. This stems partly from the combination of components used to build the car, which drive up production costs, says Özpeynirci. He says if TOGG succeeds in using 70% Turkish made components, its cars will become competitive on the international market.

Muhammed Kafadar contributed to this report.

This article was originally written in German.

