Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Turkey's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had launched a military operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, after carrying out a series of airstrikes.

"Our heroic commandos are in Haftanin," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter, referring to the border region some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Turkey-Iraq border. "Operation Claw-Tiger" was launched following intense military fire, the statement said.

The ministry said the commando forces operation was supported by warplanes, attack helicopters, and artillery as well as armed and unarmed drones.

More to follow...

kp/rt (AP,dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.