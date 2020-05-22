 Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq | News | DW | 17.06.2020

News

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Ankara says it has deployed special forces against Kurdish rebels in Iraq after alleged attacks on military outposts. It is Turkey's first known air-and-land offensive in Iraq.

A Turkish armed forces tank near the Turkish-Syrian border

Turkey's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it had launched a military operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, after carrying out a series of airstrikes. 

"Our heroic commandos are in Haftanin," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter, referring to the border region some 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Turkey-Iraq border. "Operation Claw-Tiger" was launched following intense military fire, the statement said. 

The ministry said the commando forces operation was supported by warplanes, attack helicopters, and artillery as well as armed and unarmed drones. 

More to follow...

kp/rt (AP,dpa)

