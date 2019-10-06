Turkey launches military offensive in northern Syria

Turkey launched a military operation in northeastern Syria Wednesday targeting Syrian Kurdish fighters known as Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

Turkey considers YPG militants to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a four-decade insurgency for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state.

Erdogan said the offensive is called "Operation Peace Spring," adding the mission's intention is to

"dismantle the terrorist corridor on our border."

"We will preserve Syria's territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists," the Turkish president wrote on Twitter.

Several large explosions were reported in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn, across the border from the Turkish city of Ceylanpinar, as the operation began Wednesday.

Kurdish militia reported thousands of people fled the town and there was a "huge panic" as the attack began.

Turkish state-run news also reported Turkish artillery shelling suspected Syrian Kurdish positions in the town of Tal Abyad, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the west.

A YPG source told Reuters news agency that Turkish artillery was striking YPG bases and ammunition depots.

Operation was expected

The Turkish operation began after US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday night that Washington would pull its troops from the border region, essentially allowing Turkey to begin military operations against against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria.

An SDF spokesperson said on Twitter that Turkish fighter jets were striking targets and "civilian areas" in the region.

This is the third military offensive in three years that Turkey has launched targeting the YPG, which leads the SDF and was allied with the US-led effort to defeat IS in Syria.

Trump's withdrawal of US forces has been widely criticized in Washington as a betrayal of the US' Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Germany, EU urge restraint

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned the Turkish offensive Wednesday "in the strongest possible terms," and called on Ankara to end the operation and pursue its security interests peacefully.

"Turkey is condoning the further destabilization of the region while risking a resurgence of IS," Maas said in Berlin.

Maas added Turkey's actions could lead to a humanitarian crisis in the region and create a new wave of refugees.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker Wednesday called on Turkey to immediately cease the operation and urged restraint from all sides. Juncker also warned the European Union would not fund a "safe zone" inside Syria.

"If the Turkish plan involves the creation of a so-called safe zone, don't expect the European Union to pay for any of it," Juncker told EU lawmakers in Brussels.

