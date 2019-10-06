Turkey launches military offensive against Kurds in northern Syria

Turkey has begun an assault on US-backed Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria that could cause intense fighting and a humanitarian disaster. The offensive threatens to create a huge chasm between Turkey and the US.
Turkey launched a long-threatened military operation in northeastern Syria Wednesday targeting a US-backed, Kurdish-led militia alliance, after a US decision to pull back from the border and abandon its Syrian Kurdish partners.
Turkish warplanes and artillery pounded positions of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) across a wide front, sending streams of civilians fleeing a feared land incursion that threatens to unleash intense fighting and instability.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter that the offensive, dubbed "Operation Peace Spring," would "eliminate a terrorist corridor" along the border and bring "peace and tranquility" to the region.
He added that the Turkish military, together with Turkish-backed Syrian fighters known as the Syrian National Army, were targeting Kurdish militants and the "Islamic State" (IS).
Turkey considers Kurdish YPG militia to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a four-decade insurgency for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state. The YPG is the main component of the SDF, an militia alliance that includes Arab and Christian fighters.
The Turkish operation began after US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that US troops would pull out from the border region, essentially allowing NATO ally Turkey to begin military operations against the US-backed force of 60,000 fighters that has led the battle against IS.
The scale and size of the Turkish operation remain unclear. Turkey wants to create a 32-kilometer-deep, 480-kilometer-long (20 miles deep, 300 miles long) "safe zone" inside Syria along the border. It then plans to resettle at least 1 million of its 3.6 million Syrian refugees who hail from other parts of Syria into mostly Kurdish populated areas.
"This operation has nothing to do with IS. This is about clearing Turkey's border of Kurdish forces," said Nicholas Heras, a Middle East expert at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington think tank. "Turkey is selling a lie."
'Panic' as attack began
The Turkish assault is centered on the towns Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad, while near the region's largest city, Qamishli, plumes of smoke could be seen rising in the sky. There were also reports of strikes in Kobane and other areas of the region.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, said so far there have been 15 deaths, including eight civilians.
An SDF spokesperson said on Twitter that Turkish fighter jets were striking targets and "civilian areas" in the region.
The SDF reported there was a "huge panic" as thousands of people fled the border regions to the south and in the direction of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
US and Kurdish officials said the SDF had suspended operations against IS to focus on defending against an imminent Turkish ground operation. The SDF has warned that around 11,000 IS fighters in SDF prisons could flee in any chaos.
Syrian Kurds are warning of ethnic cleansing and demographic engineering of areas along the border.
Trump sends mixed signals in face of backlash
Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from the border has been widely criticized in Washington as a betrayal of its Kurdish allies in northern Syria and risking a resurgence of IS, forcing the president to veer from green lighting the operation to threatening the Turkish economy and distancing himself from the operation.
"The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea," Trump said after the assault began, adding that he did not want the United States involved in "endless, senseless wars" in the Middle East.
Trump added: "Turkey is now responsible for ensuring all IS fighters being held captive remain in prison and that IS does not reconstitute in any way, shape, or form."
It's unclear how Turkey would take control of imprisoned IS fighters, who are in SDF detention several hundred kilometers from the Turkish border.
In Washington, Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a rare act of bipartisanship condemned Trump and the Turkish operation against the SDF as a threat to the fight against IS.
Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Republican ally of the president, said Congress would "make Erdogan pay a heavy price" as he joined Democratic lawmakers in preparing a bipartisan sanctions bill against Turkey. Earlier, Graham threatened to kick Turkey out of NATO.
Germany, EU urge restraint
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned the Turkish offensive Wednesday "in the strongest possible terms," and called on Ankara to end the operation and pursue its security interests peacefully.
"Turkey is condoning the further destabilization of the region while risking a resurgence of IS," Maas said in Berlin.
Maas added Turkey's actions could lead to a humanitarian crisis in the region and create a new wave of refugees.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday called on Turkey to immediately cease the operation and urged restraint from all sides. Juncker also warned the European Union would not fund a "safe zone" inside Syria.
"If the Turkish plan involves the creation of a so-called safe zone, don't expect the European Union to pay for any of it," Juncker told EU lawmakers in Brussels.
The UN Security Council announced that it will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss the offensive at the request of France, Germany and Britain.
cw,wmr/dr (Reuters, dpa, AP)
