  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
'We will continue our struggle with terrorist organizations without any discrimination,' Erdogan saidImage: Emin Sansar/AA/picture alliance
ConflictsTurkey

Turkey says suspected 'Islamic State' leader killed in Syria

46 minutes ago

Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, the suspected leader of the "Islamic State" terror group, has been killed in an operation by the Turkish intelligence services, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qjpv

Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, the suspected leader of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group, was killed in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"This individual was neutralized as part of an operation by the Turkish national intelligence organization (MIT) in Syria yesterday," Erdogan said in an interview, adding that al-Qurashi had been pursued by intelligence services for a "long time."

"We will continue our struggle with terrorist organizations without any discrimination," Erdogan stressed.

The operation took place in Jindires, a town in the northwest region of Afrin, where Turkish intelligence and security forces targeted an abandoned farm being used as an Islamic school, the AFP news agency reported.

IS had appointed al-Qurashi as its leader in November 2022 after the previous leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was killed in an operation in southern Syria.

Mosul: Deadly legacy of the 'Islamic State'

The rise and fall of the caliphate

In 2014, IS — under its then leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — seized control of large areas of Iraq and Syria, proclaiming an Islamic caliphate.

However, the group was eventually pushed out of this territory following campaigns by US-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, as well as Syrian forces supported by Russia, Iran and various militias.

Baghdadi was killed in a US operation in 2019.

Despite having lost much of its territory, IS still carries out attacks in Syria and elsewhere.

On April 16, suspected members of the group killed at least 41 people in Syria.

The US-led coalition, along with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led alliance, is still conducting operations against the group in Syria, who are still holed up in remote regions.

ss/sri (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Syrien - ar-Raqqa

Helping the devastated Syrian city of Raqqa recover

Helping the devastated Syrian city of Raqqa recover

US planes and militias on the ground fought for months to drive the self-styled Islamic State out of Raqqa. But the liberated city now lies in ruins. While the US has been providing aid for its stabilization, much more is needed to rebuild the city. Birgitta Schuelke reports.
November 3, 201803:40 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fighting in Sudan's capital Khartoum

Sudan updates: Army, RSF extend cease-fire again

Conflicts3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Saudi Arabien Evakuierte in Jeddah

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Conflicts19 hours ago01:36 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman mason helps construct a toilet in Sambalpur, Odisha

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

Health16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Statue of a person sitting on a broom.

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

Culture14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tim Berners-Lee next to a computer

The World Wide Web turns 30

The World Wide Web turns 30

Business14 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Eco-Tourismus in Kolumbien

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

Nature and Environment14 hours ago01:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage