Turkey issues life sentences over failed 2016 coup — Anadolu

A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced some of nearly 500 suspects to life in jail over a 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim preacher who was once an Erdogan ally, is accused of ordering the failed putsch. His movement has been proscribed as a terrorist group by Ankara, although he strongly denies all charges.

In total, 251 people died and over 2,000 were injured in what has turned into the defining moment of Erdogan’s rule and Turkey’s contemporary politics.

Thursday’s trial revolves around events at the Akinci air force base near Ankara.

The then chief of staff general Hulusi Akar — now the defense minister — and other top commanders were held hostage at the base for one night before their rescue on the morning of 16 July.

The trial of 475 disgruntled air force pilots and other suspects linked to the base began in August 2017 in the country’s largest courtroom, which sits inside a prison complex in Sincan, Ankara province.

They are charged with crimes including murder, attempting to violate the constitutional order and attempting to assassinate Erdoğan. Guilty verdicts will result in life in jail.

Prosecutors accuse them of choreographing the coup bid from the base, where Turkish officials believe they gave orders for jets to bomb state buildings.

The parliament was hit three times by F-16 fighter jets, as was the road near the presidential palace and the headquarters of the special forces and the Ankara police.

Erdogan was on vacation in southern Turkey at the time.

The bombs killed 68 people in the capital and injured more than 200. Nine civilians also died during an attempt to stop the plotters at the entrance to the base.

