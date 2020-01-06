 Turkey in talks to establish schools in Germany | News | DW | 10.01.2020

News

Turkey in talks to establish schools in Germany

The governments of the respective nations are negotiating an agreement that will create Turkish schools in the EU's largest country. Under the new proposals, they would be located in Berlin, Cologne and Frankfurt.

A Turkish national flag (L) and a German national flag on a German school's building (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

The German government is negotiating with Ankara over plans to create Turkish schools in Berlin, Cologne and Frankfurt, the daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

These are three of the five largest cities in Germany and home to significant populations of Turkish citizens and Germans of Turkish descent.

Read more: Turkey and Russia: TurkStream pipeline not a fix for bilateral woes

The potential agreement would work in much the same was as the three official German schools set up in Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir, reported the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

In 2018, the Turkish government ended up shutting down the school in Izmir, saying it lacked a license to operate.

The negotiations, in which Germany's federal government and federal states responsible for schools have been involved, have been ongoing since last summer and a draft agreement is currently under review.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the planned agreement with the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now aimed at "securing the legal basis for German schools abroad in Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir."

Read more: Germany's Mesut Özil condemns Muslim silence over Uighurs

According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the proposed Turkish schools in Germany will be operated as so-called replacement schools. Although these private schools would be allowed to choose teaching methods and hire staff, they would impart learning content that is equivalent to that in public schools. They will require state approval and will be subject to the respective state laws.

As with other countries that have established schools in Germany, the Turkish government itself cannot operate the institution. Rather, it must be run by a private organization.

Nearly 3 million people with Turkish roots live in Germany, half of whom hold German citizenship.

  • A picture combo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German satirist Jan Böhmermann (picture-alliance/Presidential Press Office/dpa/Spata)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    The Böhmermann affair

    March 31, 2016: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed charges against German comedian and satirist Jan Böhmermann over his "defamatory poem" about the Turkish leader. German prosecutors eventually dropped the charges on October 4, 2016, but the case sparked a diplomatic row between Berlin and Ankara.

  • German politicians vote in the Bundestag

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    German lawmakers pass resolution to recognize 1915 Armenian Genocide

    June 2, 2016: The resolution passed almost unanimously. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador in Berlin and Germany's Turkish community held protests in several German cities. Turkey had repeatedly criticized the use of the term genocide to describe the Ottoman-era Armenian killings, arguing that the number of deaths had been inflated, and that Turkish Muslims also perished in the violence.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans and hold flags during a demonstration following a failed coup atttempt

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Tensions following failed coup in Turkey

    July 15, 2016: A faction of the Turkish military tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Ankara accused Berlin of not taking a clear stand against the coup attempt or not doing anything about exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen's organization, who Erdogan blames for orchestrating the failed coup.

  • Supporters of Fethullah Gulen Movement protest outside of Zaman newspaper as Turkish police try to get inside in order to take control of the paper (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suna)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany criticizes post-coup purge

    Immediately following the attempted coup, Turkish authorities purged the army and judiciary, detaining thousands of people. The purge expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers. German politicians criticize the detentions. Turkish diplomats, academics and military members fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany.

  • Pro-Kurdish demonstrators protest against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cologne (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Kurdish rallies in Cologne

    Erdogan's post-coup crackdown has also been condemned by Kurdish protesters at several mass demonstrations in the west German city of Cologne. Often the rallies have called for the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terror group. Ankara has accused Berlin of not doing enough to stop PKK activities.

  • Picture combination of Deniz Yücel, Mesale Tolu, and Peter Steudtner (picture-alliance/dap/Zentralbild/K. Schindler/privat/TurkeyRelease Germany)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Arrest of German citizens in Turkey

    February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the "Welt" newspaper, was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu and human rights activist Peter Steudtner were detained in Turkey for what Berlin dubbed "political reasons." Turkey accused them of supporting terrorist organizations. All three have since been released pending trial.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a rally in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany bans Turkish referendum rallies

    March 2017: A number of German localities blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in their districts ahead of an April referendum in Turkey to enhance President Erdogan's powers. The Turkish leader then accused Germany of using "Nazi tactics" against Turkish citizens in Germany and visiting Turkish lawmakers. German leaders were not amused by the jibe, saying Erdogan had gone too far.

  • German and Turkish flags (Imago/Chromeorange/M. Schroeder)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Spying allegations

    March 30, 2017: Germany accused Turkey of spying on hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters as well as over 200 associations and schools linked to the Gulen movement in Germany. Turkish asylum-seekers have since accused officials working in Germany's immigration authority (BAMF) of passing on their information to media outlets with ties to the Turkish government.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a speech (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/M. Ali Ozcan)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Erdogan urges German-Turks not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

    August 18, 2017: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed three of Germany's main political parties as "enemies of Turkey" and told Turks living in Germany not to vote for them in September's general election. He singled out Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens. Merkel said Erdogan was "meddling" in Germany's election.

  • Journalists watch a TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and SPD candidate Martin Schulz (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Merkel says Turkey should not become EU member

    September 4, 2017: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during an election debate that she didn't think Turkey should become a member of the European Union and said she would speak with other EU leaders about ending Ankara's accession talks. In October, she backed a move to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funds.

  • A Turkish-made tank is transported to the Turkish-Syrian border (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Turkey's military offensive in Afrin

    January 20, 2018: The Turkish military and their Syrian rebel allies launched "Operation Olive Branch" against the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The move was criticized by German politicians and prompted large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.

  • Journalist Deniz Yücel (picture-alliance/Eventpress/Stauffenberg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Journalist Deniz Yücel released from prison

    February 16, 2018: Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel after he'd been held for over a year without charge. According to Turkish state media, Yücel was released on bail from pre-trial detention. Prosecutors asked for an 18-year jail sentence for Yücel on charges of "terror propaganda" and incitement.

  • Mesut Özil presenting his jersey to Turkish President Erdogan

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Özil quits

    July 2018: German footballer Mesut Özil quit the national team following the fallout from his meeting with the Turkish president. Özil said he was being made a scapegoat for Germany's forgettable performance at the FIFA World Cup in Moscow because of his Turkish heritage. Erdogan praised Özil's decision and slammed the "racist" mistreatment of the footballer.

  • Mesale Tolu arrives in Germany

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Travel ban lifted

    August 2018: A Turkish court removed the travel ban on German journalist Mesale Tolu, who was arrested last year on terrorism-related charges. But the trial against Tolu, who has since returned to Germany, is set to continue. Her husband, Suat Corlu, who is facing similar charges, has been ordered to remain in Turkey.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


