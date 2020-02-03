 Turkey hits Syrian military targets after strikes kill 5 soldiers | News | DW | 10.02.2020

News

Turkey hits Syrian military targets after strikes kill 5 soldiers

Turkey's government said its forces had retaliated against dozens of Syrian targets, "neutralizing" more than 100 soldiers. Earlier on Monday, five Turkish soldiers were killed in a Syrian military attack.

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters gather near Idlib ( Getty Images/AFP/A. Watad)

Turkey said on Monday that it had responded to Syria killing five of its soldiers and wounding five more in the northern Idlib province by bombarding Syrian positions in the region.

As part of an agreement with Russia, Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib to avert an offensive by Syrian government forces trying to retake it from rebels, but Syrian troops have been slowly advancing in spite of this.

"According to our sources, 101 regime troops were neutralized, three tanks and two cannons were destroyed and a helicopter was hit," the Turkish defense ministry statement said.

Earlier Monday, five Turkish soldiers were killed after a Syrian military attack and five soldiers were injured.

Increased fighting results in more deaths

The escalation in conflict came as a Russian delegation held further talks in Ankara to discuss the fighting in Idlib, which has uprooted more than 500,000 people in recent months.

In response, Turkey has sent hundreds of military vehicles and troops into Idlib province over the last seven days. Ankara says it's concerned the fighting will send more refugees north, across its border, and that it can't support anymore. But Turkey has also been a fierce opponent of President Bashar Assad since Syria's civil war began.

Eight Turkish military and civilian personnel and 13 Syrian soldiers were killed in fighting last week. Turkey has warned Syria to retreat to the cease-fire lines that were agreed in 2018 as part of a fragile deal brokered by Ankara and Moscow that ultimately collapsed.

jsi/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)

