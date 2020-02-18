Turkey: Fresh arrest warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

Turkish prosecutors have detained philanthropist Osman Kavala for alleged ties to the failed 2016 coup, according to Anadolu news agency.

It happened just hours after a court acquitted him on separate, terrorism-related charges relating to the massive 2013 anti-government protests in Gezi Park. The court had ordered his release from jail after 840 days.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office said in a statement that it planned to appeal Tuesday's verdict of a panel of judges finding Kavala not guilty and setting him free.

Prosecutors also ordered Kavala to be kept in jail while he is investigated in a separate case. The 65-year-old is being probed for an attempted overthrow of the Turkish constitutional order through alleged ties to Turkey's 2016 coup attempt.

Supporters left stunned

More than a hundred supporters who had been anxiously awaiting for Kavala to walk free from prison were left shocked by the latest news.

Earlier Tuesday, eight other activists had also been acquitted by a panel of judges after they were accused of organizing the anti-government protests in 2013.

It is not the first time prosecutors in Turkey have overturned court decisions. Similar detention orders have also happened in the case of jailed writers.

Kavala, a former entrepreneur who founded Anadolu Kultur, a non-profit that focuses on cultural and artistic projects promoting peace and dialogue, was arrested in November 2017, four years after the Gezi Park protests.

The European Court of Human Rights called for his immediate release in December, saying Kavala's time in custody served "the ulterior purpose of reducing him to silence'' with a "chilling effect on civil society.''

The fresh arrest warrant for Kavala came not long after Istanbul's new high-profile Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu gave his support to the defendants.

"The acquittal of all the defendants in the Gezi Park trial is a true source of joy, and restores trust in the Turkish judicial system. I salute all those who stand to defend our city's history, culture and nature," he tweeted.

mvb (AP, AFP)

