Turkey: Fresh arrest warrant for Osman Kavala, hours after acquittal

Turkish prosecutors have detained philanthropist Osman Kavala for alleged ties to the failed 2016 coup, according to Anadolu news agency.

It happened just hours after a court acquitted him on separate, terrorism-related charges relating to the massive 2013 anti-government protests in Gezi Park. The court had ordered his release from jail after 840 days.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office said in a statement that it planned to appeal Tuesday's verdict of a panel of judges finding Kavala not guilty and setting him free.

Prosecutors also ordered Kavala to be kept in jail while he is investigated in a separate case. He is being probed for an attempted overthrow of the Turkish constitutional order through alleged ties to Turkey's 2016 coup attempt.

