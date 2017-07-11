Turkey flooding leaves at least 9 dead

Heavy rain in Turkey triggered flash floods and mudslides in the north of the country on Thursday.
At least nine people have died following floods which struck along the Black Sea coastline, according to the country's disaster authority.
At least three cities have been affected, with emergency agencies having to evacuate 600 people from the Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces. Homes, bridges, and cars were swept away, prompting a rapid response from emergency services.
Emergency services scrambled
Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency (AFAD) deployed upwards of 1,500 personnel along with around 20 helicopters to assist with rescue operations.
The country's disaster agency said the bodies of victims had been recovered in Kastamonu and Sinop.
Local broadcaster NTV showed dramatic footage of a building collapsing along a river in Kastamonu.
An aerial view shows a destroyed in a flooded area following heavy rainfalls near Kastamonu, Turkey
In Bartin province, at least 13 people were injured when a bridge collapsed. Army helicopters helped airlift dozens of trapped residents to safety.
Many of the affected areas have been left without power and infrastructure has been damaged. The region is prone to heavy rain at this time of the year.
Just last month, at least six people were killed in the coastal province of Rize which is also along the Black Sea.
Floods and fires, a dual challenge
Meteorologists are predicting there will be more bad weather arriving ahead of the weekend. The deluge has come in the wake of what the government says are the worst fires in the country's history.
Wildfires had been tearing through southwest Turkey laying waste to vast tracts of land. At least eight people were killed in the fires since July 28. Firefighters managed to bring some 275 fires under control.
Antalya and Mugla were some of the worst hit cities, although 53 of Turkey's provinces were affected.
The world is burning
Russia: No sigh of relief
Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).
The world is burning
This is no morning mist
But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.
The world is burning
Greece: We're outta here!
Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.
The world is burning
Acts of desperation
But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.
The world is burning
Turkey: Threatened residential areas
Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.
The world is burning
United States: Dixie Fire
More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.
The world is burning
Flamme fatale
In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft.
Author: Claudia Dehn