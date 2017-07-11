Turkey: Ex-generals jailed for life over 2016 coup attempt

A court on Wednesday sentenced scores of defendants, including former generals, to life imprisonment over their alleged roles in an attempted coup in 2016.

The case, which focused on incidents at land forces headquarters in Ankara, started in 2017 and saw 132 defendants indicted.

Senior army officials were among the 92 who were sentenced to life terms — 12 of them "aggravated" terms with no chance of parole. Among the dozen were some departmental heads of land forces, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

More than 250 people were killed in the July 15, 2016, attempt to overthrow the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the effort, rogue soldiers took control of warplanes, helicopters and tanks and tried to take over key state institutions.

The court on Wednesday also handed out shorter sentences of up to 19 years to 28 other people. Three more defendants face an ongoing trial while 9 others were acquitted.

Hundreds of thousands detained

Charges ranged from attempted murder to membership of an armed terrorist organization.

A court handedseparate jail sentences last month to leaders of the coup attempt, which Erdogan has sought to blame on supporters of the US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Bloodshed by the Bosphorus A blood covered resident of Istanbul stands near the Bosphorus Bridge. There were clashes between civilians and the army after the military had blocked the bridge. Government sources say that more than 260 people were killed in fighting during the coup attempt.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Tanks roll through streets Tanks drove through several cities in the night in a completely surprise move. The Turkish military announced its takeover. The tracked vehicles flattened cars in the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, turning the country into a war zone.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Lights out in parliament After the bombing of parliament in Ankara, the building is in ruins. Fighter jets flew low over the capital and had the citizens panicking.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Who owns the Republic Monument? The army not only closed the Bosphorus Bridge: it also occupied Taksim Square, a main transportation hub in Istanbul. The soldiers positioned themselves in front of the Republic Monument.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Icon of resistance Erdogan supporters also protested on the square. A showdown began when a soldier pointed his gun at a man. The army opened fire on the protesting crowd on the square.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath The calm after the storm Shirts off their backs: After the failed coup attempt, rebel soldiers laid down their arms on the Bosporus Bridge and fled.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Put to flight After the armed forces had surrendered, soldiers tried to get on a bus to flee from the angry masses.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Cheering crowds President Tayyip Erdogan returned to Istanbul. Cheering crowds received him at the airport. Erdogan announced that the rebels would pay a heavy price.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath It's over! Erdogan supporters triumph and wave the Turkish flag after the army's withdrawal. The coup attempt has failed.

Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath Posing on a tank Bizarre souvenir: A mother took a picture of her daughter on top of a tank. The tank on the Bosphorus Bridge was surrounded by Turkish police. Author: Astrid Prange / gro



About 292,000 people have been detained over alleged connections to Gulen, according to the country's interior ministry, with nearly 100,000 of them jailed pending trial.

Some 150,000 civil servants were sacked or suspended after the coup attempt. Courts have imposed more than 2,500 life sentences and the defense ministry says more than 20,000 people have been expelled from the military.

