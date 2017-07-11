 Turkey: Ex-generals jailed for life over 2016 coup attempt | News | DW | 30.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey: Ex-generals jailed for life over 2016 coup attempt

A Turkish court sentences 92 defendants, including once high-ranking army officials, to life imprisonment over the 2016 coup effort.

Helmets, guns, and body armor left behind by Turkish soldiers at an Istanbul bridge following the failed coup

Several trials related to the coup are still ongoing in Turkey

A court on Wednesday sentenced scores of defendants, including former generals, to life imprisonment over their alleged roles in an attempted coup in 2016.

The case, which focused on incidents at land forces headquarters in Ankara, started in 2017 and saw 132 defendants indicted.

Senior army officials were among the 92 who were sentenced to life terms — 12 of them "aggravated" terms with no chance of parole. Among the dozen were some departmental heads of land forces, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

More than 250 people were killed in the July 15, 2016, attempt to overthrow the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the effort, rogue soldiers took control of warplanes, helicopters and tanks and tried to take over key state institutions.

The court on Wednesday also handed out shorter sentences of up to 19 years to 28 other people. Three more defendants face an ongoing trial while 9 others were acquitted.

Hundreds of thousands detained

Charges ranged from attempted murder to membership of an armed terrorist organization.

A court handedseparate jail sentences last month to leaders of the coup attempt, which Erdogan has sought to blame on supporters of the US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

  • Türkei Bosphorus Brücke Militär Protest Mann

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Bloodshed by the Bosphorus

    A blood covered resident of Istanbul stands near the Bosphorus Bridge. There were clashes between civilians and the army after the military had blocked the bridge. Government sources say that more than 260 people were killed in fighting during the coup attempt.

  • Türkei Istanbul Panzer rollt über Autos

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Tanks roll through streets

    Tanks drove through several cities in the night in a completely surprise move. The Turkish military announced its takeover. The tracked vehicles flattened cars in the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, turning the country into a war zone.

  • Türkei Gebäude Nationalversammlung Zerstörung durch Bomben Ankara

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Lights out in parliament

    After the bombing of parliament in Ankara, the building is in ruins. Fighter jets flew low over the capital and had the citizens panicking.

  • Türkei Putschversuch Soldaten

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Who owns the Republic Monument?

    The army not only closed the Bosphorus Bridge: it also occupied Taksim Square, a main transportation hub in Istanbul. The soldiers positioned themselves in front of the Republic Monument.

  • Türkei türkische Soldaten am Taksim Platz Proteste Menschen auf den Straßen

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Icon of resistance

    Erdogan supporters also protested on the square. A showdown began when a soldier pointed his gun at a man. The army opened fire on the protesting crowd on the square.

  • Türkei Bosphorus Brücke Panzer Kleidung und Helme von Soldaten

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    The calm after the storm

    Shirts off their backs: After the failed coup attempt, rebel soldiers laid down their arms on the Bosporus Bridge and fled.

  • Türkei Soldaten flüchten vor wütendem Mob

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Put to flight

    After the armed forces had surrendered, soldiers tried to get on a bus to flee from the angry masses.

  • Tayyip Erdogan Türkei Atatürk Flughafen

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Cheering crowds

    President Tayyip Erdogan returned to Istanbul. Cheering crowds received him at the airport. Erdogan announced that the rebels would pay a heavy price.

  • Türkei Menschen auf Panzern mit türkischer Flagge

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    It's over!

    Erdogan supporters triumph and wave the Turkish flag after the army's withdrawal. The coup attempt has failed.

  • Türkei Panzer Kind auf Panzer türkische Flagge Frau macht Fotos

    Turkey: The failed coup and its aftermath

    Posing on a tank

    Bizarre souvenir: A mother took a picture of her daughter on top of a tank. The tank on the Bosphorus Bridge was surrounded by Turkish police.

    Author: Astrid Prange / gro


About 292,000 people have been detained over alleged connections to Gulen, according to the country's interior ministry, with nearly 100,000 of them jailed pending trial.

Some 150,000 civil servants were sacked or suspended after the coup attempt. Courts have imposed more than 2,500 life sentences and the defense ministry says more than 20,000 people have been expelled from the military. 

rc/dj (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Turkish court sentences hundreds of coup 'ringleaders'

The trial of 224 suspects, which include many former military generals, started almost a year after the July 2016 botched coup against President Erdogan. Ankara has incarcerated thousands of dissidents since then.  

First German convicted over Turkey coup bid: report

Turkey has jailed a German national on charges related to the July 2016 failed coup attempt for the first time, according to media reports. The man was convicted last year but it's only just become public now.  

Turkey arrests dozens over alleged links to Erdogan rival

State media in Turkey say that as many as 121 people have been arrested over suspected links to a cleric that the government believes helped organize a 2016 coup.  

Advertisement