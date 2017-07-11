Turkey: Erdogan's son-in-law resigns as finance minister

Berat Albayrak, the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stepped down as Turkey's finance minister on Sunday citing health reasons.

"After serving in ministerial posts for nearly five years, I took the decision not to continue my duty due to health issues," Albayrak said on Instagram. He also said he intends to spend more time with his family, whom he said he "neglected."

Albayrak, 42, has been in the post since 2018 after serving three years as Erdogan's energy minister. He is married to Erdogan's eldest daughter Ersa and has four children.

Whether his resignation was accepted remains unclear. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tried to step down earlier this year, but remains in the post after Erdogan rejected the resignation.

Albayrak's resignation comes a day afterErdogan dismissed the head of Turkey's central bank, Murat Uysal, and replaced him with former Finance Minister Naci Agbal.

The further upheaval is unlikely to help the dismal state of Turkey's economy. The lira, the nation's currency, hit a record low of 8.48 against the US dollar (10.12 to the euro) on Friday, and annual inflation stands at 11.89%.

Albayrak has often blamed Turkey's economic woes on foreign powers.

