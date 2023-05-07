  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Shattered glass and a large stone seen from the inside of the bus of opposition politician and Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu
Shattered glass and a large stone could be seen inside the campaign busImage: ANKA
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey elections: Opposition campaign bus pelted with stones

May 7, 2023

The campaign bus of Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, was attacked while he gave a speech. He was making an appearance in the conservative stronghold of Erzurum before next week's elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R11D

Turkish opposition politician Ekrem Imamoglu said on Sunday at least nine were injured as a group of people threw stones at his campaign bus in the eastern city of Erzurum.

Imamoglu, who is the mayor of Istanbul, is campaigning on behalf of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the secular opposition leader who is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main challenger. 

He would become a vice president in case of Kilicdaroglu's victory in next week's elections.

The shattered glass of Imamoglu's bus
Imamoglu accused security forces of deliberately refraining from taking actionImage: ANKA

What happened in Erzurum?

Imamoglu's office released images showing the shattered windows of the bus, on which he was delivering a speech that he had to cut short. 

His office said he was forced to go inside the bus for cover and drive off, adding that the people injured were part of the crowd. 

"We are leaving for your safety," Imamoglu told his supporters.

The popular opposition politician also said he would file a criminal complaint against the governor of the conservative stronghold city and the police chief, accusing them of allowing the violence. 

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu speaks to the crowd with a microphone in hand
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a member of the main opposition CHP partyImage: Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto/IMAGO

"Erzurum's governor called and told me that seven people were wounded. I spoke to nine wounded people at this time," he later said in a tweet.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, a senior member of Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), accused Imamgolu of provocation. "Ekrem Imamoglu, who calls the people in Erzurum provocateurs, is himself a provocateur," he said.  

Erdogan vows to triumph over 'pro-LGBT' opposition

Meanwhile in Istanbul, Erdogan held a rally in which he again pushed the rhetoric that him and his allies would protect "family values" against the "pro-LGBT" opposition. 

"[The AKP] and other parties in our alliance would never be pro-LGBT, because family is sacred to us. We will bury those pro-LGBT in the ballot box," he told the crowd.

The president also took a stab at his rival Kilicdaroglu, accusing him of being "hand in hand with terrorists." Erdogan has claimed that Kilicdaroglu was getting support from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Turkey, the US and the EU have designated a terrorist group.

The opposition denies the accusation, and has previously denounced such claims as divisive and dangerous campaign rhetoric.

fb/rs (AFP, dpa) 

Turkey: Erdogan faces major test in upcoming vote

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Türkei Wahlkampf l Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Präsidentschaftskandidat, Opposition in Van

Elections in Turkey: More than just a change of government

Elections in Turkey: More than just a change of government

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled Turkey for more than 20 years. For the first time, he isn't the favorite to win an election. Who are his rivals, what electoral alliances are there and how fair is the campaign?
PoliticsMay 7, 2023
Kilicdaroglu is seen holding hands on stage with mayors Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas

Turkey: Who's running in the presidential elections?

Turkey: Who's running in the presidential elections?

Turkish voters go to the polls on May 14 and could well reject long-time President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Who else is competing for the top job?
PoliticsApril 10, 2023
Türkei | Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kahramanmaras

Elections in Turkey: Is Erdogan losing power?

Elections in Turkey: Is Erdogan losing power?

The Turkish president is being heavily criticized for his government's response to the earthquake. Many victims are dissatisfied with aid provided by the state. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's crisis management could cost him the election.
SocietyMay 5, 202305:43 min
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sudanese refugees ride donkeys towards the boundary with Chad

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Voters celebrate the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe in 2018

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Zimbabwe: Top court rejects bid to delay elections

Politics14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Conflicts16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A colorized black and white photo of a group of people, in Nazi uniforms and civilian clothing, standing around a bonfire.

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

Literature16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

an old man, hands on his hips, stares up at the burnt remains of a residential complex

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Pulitzer Prizes for Ukraine war coverage

Conflicts12 hours ago12 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrians stage a protest against Bashar al-Assad regime within the 10th anniversary of the Syrian Civil War in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2021..

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A file photo of the US Treasury Department building

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

Business10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

ConflictsMay 8, 202302:51 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage