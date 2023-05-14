LIVE — Turkey election: Voters head to the polls

Six opposition parties have set aside their political differences to present a united front in their bid to topple Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been the longest serving leaderImage: OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images
The southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, which was at the epicenter of February's earthquake, is considered an AKP stronghold. It is unlikely the incumbent will see support wane on May 14 because of the earthquake.
The situation appears to be different in Hatay, a city near the Syrian border. There, many people were critical of the government, saying some cities — not including Hatay — were given priority when it came to aid deliveries.
Many in Hatay still lack clean water, clothing and hygiene articles.
"People are just really tense. And during these kinds of uncertain times, people sometimes have fears, sometimes excitement. It really affects how we consume information on social media," Cavus said.
"People are more vulnerable to disinformation in these times. This polarization deeply affects this Turkish election and the amount of misinformation," Cavus pointed out and said that deepfake videos were now among the types of disinformation circulating.
Cavus said that a mistrust of media meant that people were getting more news from social media platforms as opposed to conventional media houses.
"It's really important to understand the dynamics and atmosphere in Turkey's media ecosystem. People actually don't trust the media that much. They consume and get news from social media channels," Cavus said, while adding that "troll armies" are influencing attitudes.
The 69-year-old served as the mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998 and then rose to the top positions in the country.
From 2003 to 2014, he served as prime minister, after which he became president after stepping down as party leader.
He promptly set about expanding the power of the presidency and in 2017, he used a referendum to enshrine a series of amendments that gave the office more control in the constitution.
Erdogan's critics say he has shifted Turkey away from its long standing secular traditions towards religious conservatism.
Six opposition parties have set aside their political differences to present a united front in their bid to topple Erdogan, who has been Turkey's longest serving leader.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu has prevailed as the six-party opposition alliance's choice candidate.
The 74-year old has been chairman of the secular Republican People's Party (CHP) since 2007.
Kilicdaroglu and the opposition alliance are promising to transform Turkey back into a "strong parliamentary system." They want to undo as many of Erdogan's constitutional changes, which increased his power, as possible.
Two other politicians were running for the presidency, although one pulled out of the race on Thursday in a shock move.
The final candidate is Sinan Ogan, who probably has the slimmest chance of winning the presidential race. He is supported by an alliance of small, ultranationalist parties.
Turkey is in the midst of an economic meltdown which has seen the Turkish Lira plummet to record lows while inflation has been rampant. The Erdogan government's response to deadly earthquakes in February has also drawn criticism, hurting his reelection prospects.