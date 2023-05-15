Turkey election: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu set for runoff

With over 99% of votes counted, Turkey seems set for a second round of voting for the first time ever after neither Recep Tayip Erdogan nor Kemal Kilicdaroglu secured an absolute majority.

With 99.4% of the domestic votes and 84% of the overseas votes counted, Erdogan had 49.5% of the votes and Kemal Kilicdaroglu had 45%, Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Electoral Board, told reporters.

This means voter support for Erdogan had dipped below the mark required for him to win reelection outright as he needed to exceed 50% to be elected president in the first round.

According to the opposition-leaning ANKA news agency, with 99.83% of the ballots counted, Erdogan had secured 49.3% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu had 45.1% of the vote .

Erdogan to meet Kilicdaroglu in second round

With no candidate having crossed the 50% threshold for the presidency, Turkey is set for a runoff for the first time ever.

The second round of voting in the presidential election has been penciled in for May 28.

Both candidates said they would accept a second round.

What the candidates have said about their election chances

Erdogan appeared confident that he would secure another term in office.

"I wholeheartedly believe that we will continue to serve our people in the coming five years," the 69-year-old leader said to huge cheers outside his party's headquarters in Ankara.

He commands fierce loyalty from pious Turks who once felt disenfranchised in secular Turkey and his political career has survived an attempted coup in 2016, as well as numerous corruption scandals.

However, his political standing was severely damaged by rising inflation and the devastating earthquake in February this year.

Erdogan's main challenger, Kilicdaroglu, promises that if he wins he will return to orthodox economic policies from Erdogan's heavy management. He also says he would seek to return Turkey to the parliamentary system of governance, from Erdogan's executive presidential system passed in a referendum in 2017.

Kilicdaroglu has also promised to restore the independence of a judiciary that critics say Erdogan has used to crack down on dissent.

"If our nation says second round, we will absolutely win in the second round," he said. "The will for change in the society is higher than 50%."

People's Alliance heading for parliamentary majority

In addition to the presidential vote, parliamentary elections were also held in Turkey on Sunday. Erdogan claimed his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) had won a parliamentary majority with the help of its ultra-nationalist partner, the MHP.

With 99.83% of votes counted, Erdogan's alliance was on course for 318 seats in the 600-seat parliament.

Kilicdaroglu's Nation Alliance formed of six opposition parties, including his secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), looked set for 211 seats.

Erdogan said that Turkey's election system was "an example to the world" and refuted claims of data manipulation.

