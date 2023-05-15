Turkey election: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu head to a runoff

Kilicdarogl promised that if he wins he will return to orthodox economic policies from Erdogan's heavy management. He also says he would seek to return Turkey to the parliamentary system of governance, from Erdogan's executive presidential system passed in a referendum in 2017.
Kilicdaroglu has also promised to restore the independence of a judiciary that critics say Erdogan has used to crack down on dissent.
He expressed confidence that he would win in a runoff as he spoke alongside leaders of the six-party alliance he led into the election.
"If our nation says second round, we will absolutely win in the second round," he said. "The will for change in the society is higher than 50%."
The 74-year-old has been chairman of the secular Republican People's Party (CHP) since 2007.
"It's really important to understand the dynamics and atmosphere in Turkey's media ecosystem. People actually don't trust the media that much. They consume and get news from social media channels," Cavus said.
Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the director of the German Marshall Fund's Ankara office, echoed similar sentiments, telling DW that while Turkish media is largely seen as an extension of Erdogan's government, the majority of people do not rely on media outlets controlled by the president and his allies.
"I would say that to a large extent, President Erdogan and his rival, Kilicdaroglu have an equal access to media," he said.
The election's outcome shows a "quite polarised" country, according to Sinem Adar, a Turkey researcher at the German Institute for International Affairs and Security. While Erdogan had lost some ground, she told DW, his political alliance has used "nationalistic culturalist and militaristic tropes" to its advantage.
People's Alliance heading for parliamentary majority
In addition to the presidential vote, parliamentary elections were also held in Turkey on Sunday. Erdogan claimed his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) had won a parliamentary majority with the help of its ultra-nationalist partner, the MHP.
With 99.83% of votes counted, Erdogan's People's Alliance was on course for 318 seats in the 600-seat parliament.
Kilicdaroglu's Nation Alliance formed of six opposition parties, including his secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), looked set for 211 seats.
Erdogan said that Turkey's election system was "an example to the world" and refuted claims of data manipulation.