 Turkey, Egypt raise stakes in Libya amid battle for Tripoli | News | DW | 15.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey, Egypt raise stakes in Libya amid battle for Tripoli

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is attempting to seize the seat of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Turkey signaled it was ready to send in troops if requested by the government, while Egypt is backing Haftar.

GNA-alligned fighters near Tripoli (Getty Images/AFP/M. Turkia)

Foreign powers should stop intervening in Libya, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said on Sunday, after Turkey indicated it was ready to send in troops to help Libya's UN-backed government.

El-Sissi said the fighting in Libya directly affects Egypt's security.

"We could have intervened in Libya. But we didn't do this and respected Libya's circumstances to preserve fraternity," he said.

The el-Sissi government supports Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar, who earlier this week declared a "final" push to take over Tripoli. He is fighting the forces aligned with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the city.

Watch video 02:39

A ray of hope in war-torn Libya

The Egyptian president has recently pledged a political solution to the Libyan conflict. On Sunday, he said the GNA government was controlled by the allied militias.

"Why does the government there have no free and real will? It's because the government in Tripoli is held hostage to armed and terrorist militias," el-Sissi said in televised comments.

Erdogan meets head of GNA

Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also seen as Haftar backers. In turn, Qatar and Egypt's regional rival Turkey are siding with the GNA.

Read more: What is Turkey doing in Libya?

Fayez al-Sarraj shakes hands with Turkey's Erdogan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Turkish Presidency)

GNA's Fayez al-Sarraj (l) meet with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday

Earlier this week, Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was ready to send Turkey's troops to help the GNA if the Libyan officials requested it. A bilateral deal allowing for Ankara's intervention was sent to Turkey's parliament on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj met with Erdogan and Turkey's defense minister, Hulusi Akar, behind closed doors in Istanbul.

Last month, al-Sarraj signed a controversial accord with Ankara that expands Turkey's continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean. This could allow Turkey access to vast natural gas reserves.

Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have all slammed the deal as contrary to international law.

Libya descended into chaos after the country's long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.

dj/dr (dpa, AP, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Turkey-Libya maritime deal triggers Mediterranean tensions

Turkey has boosted military aid to allies in Libya, but the maritime deal that comes with it has inflamed Mediterranean geopolitics. Greece and Egypt were among those to voice vehement objections. (30.11.2019)  

Libya's deputy prime minister tells DW's Conflict Zone: "We have no slavery"

Libya's GNA government is struggling against militias and ISIS, while hundreds of thousands of migrants seek a route through to Europe and have become prey to traffickers. The Libyan Deputy PM speaks to Conflict Zone. (20.11.2019)  

France admits it owned missiles found at Libyan militia base

While Paris admitted that its anti-tank missiles were found at a Libyan base, it denied supplying them to strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces. French officials did not explain how the missiles reached the Libyan militia. (10.07.2019)  

What is Turkey doing in Libya?

Several international players, including Turkey, are involved in the ongoing civil war in Libya. Ankara supports the internationally recognized Libyan unity government. What are the interests at play here? (07.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

A ray of hope in war-torn Libya  

Related content

Türkei | Türkisches Bohrschiff Yavuz

Turkey-Libya maritime deal triggers Mediterranean tensions 29.11.2019

Turkey has boosted military aid to allies in Libya, but the maritime deal that comes with it has inflamed Mediterranean geopolitics. Greece and Egypt were among those to voice vehement objections.

Drohne USA Militär Libyen

Drone 'lost' over Libya, says US military 23.11.2019

A US drone aircraft has been "lost" over Libya's capital, Tripoli, says AFRICOM, the US military's headquarters for Africa, based in Germany. For months, rival Libyan groups have fought for control of Libya's main city.

Ahmed Maiteeq Libyen Conflict Zone

Libya's deputy prime minister tells DW's Conflict Zone: "We have no slavery" 20.11.2019

Libya's GNA government is struggling against militias and ISIS, while hundreds of thousands of migrants seek a route through to Europe and have become prey to traffickers. The Libyan Deputy PM speaks to Conflict Zone.

Advertisement