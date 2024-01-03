Turkey earthquakes: Trial over collapsed hotel begins

A hotel owner is among those facing criminal charges over a fatal building collapse during the Turkish earthquakes last year. Prosecutors say the Grand Islas Hotel was shoddily built, leading to dozens being killed.

The first major criminal trial linked to the construction of buildings that collapsed in two massive earthquakes in Turkey last February started on Wednesday.

The four-star Grand Isias Hotel in the southeastern city of Adiyaman collapsed during the quakes, killing 72 people, including students from Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus.

A hotel owner and ten other defendants were charged with "conscious negligence."

Prosecutors argue the building had significant construction defects.

Questions over building standards

Around 50,800 people lost their lives when a 7.7-magnitude quake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria in the morning, followed by a 7.6-magnitude quake in the afternoon of February 6.

At the time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said shoddy construction had contributed to the high death toll.

His government faced widespread criticism for encouraging a construction boom while failing to enforce building regulations.

Turkish police arrested around 200 people over allegedly poor building construction.

Investigations continue

Prosecutors in Adiyaman seek up to 22 years in prison for the eleven people charged with breaching construction rules in earthquake-prone areas.

According to the indictment, the building was illegally converted from a residence into a hotel in 2001. Extra floors were also added without the requisite permits, the indictment said.

A separate investigation is underway to determine whether the state authorities who issued the permits bear any responsibility.

Relatives of those who died attended the start of the trial, calling for harsh sentences.

"Everyone who built the Grand Isias Hotel is guilty," said Rusen Karakaya, who lost her 14-year-old daughter, according to German news agency dpa.

lo/wd (AFP, dpa)