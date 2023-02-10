Turkey: Earthquake Aftermath

After the devastating earthquake left many dead and injured, more rescue teams reach the disaster area. With many still trapped under the ruins, criticism arises of the poor construction of the collapsed buildings.

Also on Focus on Europe:

Image: OZAN KOSE/AFP

Turkey’s Earthquake and Syrian Refugees

Syrian refugees close to the Turkish border were hit twice as hard by the earthquake. Many have lost all their possessions, and are concerned for the relatives they left behind in the civil war.

Germany: Humor Against Belarusian Dictatorship

Exiled Belarusian filmmakers in Berlin make satirical videos about the situation in their homeland. Fearing reprisal, they had to flee from authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. But they will not be silenced.

Italy: The Motorcycle Therapist

Freestyle motocross champion Vanni Oddera puts a smile on disabled and sick children’s faces by giving them a ride on his motorcycle. His “motor therapy” recently achieved scientific recognition.

Image: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lübke

Bisons Returns to Switzerland

Bisons were extinct in Switzerland for 1000 years. They are now being reintroduced. Some already live fenced in the canton of Solothurn. In the future, the large land mammal will be released into the wilderness.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 15.02.2023 – 23:30 UTC

THU 16.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC

THU 16.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

THU 16.02.2023 – 11:30 UTC

THU 16.02.2023 – 15:30 UTC

THU 16.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC

FRI 17.02.2023 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 16.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3