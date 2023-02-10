  1. Skip to content
Türkei Erdbeben Rettungskräfte in Kahramanmaras
Image: Mustafa Seven/AA/picture alliance

Turkey: Earthquake Aftermath

56 minutes ago

After the devastating earthquake left many dead and injured, more rescue teams reach the disaster area. With many still trapped under the ruins, criticism arises of the poor construction of the collapsed buildings.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NL9n

Also on Focus on Europe:

 

Türkei | Zerstörung nach Erdbeben Kahramanmaras
Image: OZAN KOSE/AFP

Turkey’s Earthquake and Syrian Refugees

Syrian refugees close to the Turkish border were hit twice as hard by the earthquake. Many have lost all their possessions, and are concerned for the relatives they left behind in the civil war.

 

 

Germany: Humor Against Belarusian Dictatorship

Exiled Belarusian filmmakers in Berlin make satirical videos about the situation in their homeland. Fearing reprisal, they had to flee from authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. But they will not be silenced.

 

Italy: The Motorcycle Therapist

Freestyle motocross champion Vanni Oddera puts a smile on disabled and sick children’s faces by giving them a ride on his motorcycle. His “motor therapy” recently achieved scientific recognition.

 

BdT | Bild des Tages mit Deutschlandbezug | Wisentgehege Springe
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lübke

Bisons Returns to Switzerland

Bisons were extinct in Switzerland for 1000 years. They are now being reintroduced. Some already live fenced in the canton of Solothurn. In the future, the large land mammal will be released into the wilderness.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 15.02.2023 – 23:30 UTC
THU 16.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC
THU 16.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC
THU 16.02.2023 – 11:30 UTC
THU 16.02.2023 – 15:30 UTC
THU 16.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 17.02.2023 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 16.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by an earlier Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

Ukraine updates: Moldova — Russian missiles crossed airspace

Conflicts6 hours ago
Africa

DW Sendung Eco Africa

How Botswana is growing its elephant population

How Botswana is growing its elephant population

Nature and Environment23 hours ago05:36 min
Asia

A child worker sifting through the scrap at the e-waste facility in Seelampur, New Delhi

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

SocietyFebruary 9, 2023
Germany

People walk along the edge of a giant skateboard-ramp like structure covered in bright graffiti as a giant mural with faces stands in the background

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Arts4 hours ago
Europe

A generic image of a one-dollar note and a one-euro coin

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

BusinessFebruary 9, 2023
Middle East

A man who evacuated his home warms up next to a fire. Destroyed buildings are seen in the background

Syria quake survivors face desperate situation

Syria quake survivors face desperate situation

Catastrophe21 hours ago02:14 min
North America

A protester is detained by several uniformed policemen

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Human RightsFebruary 7, 202303:01 min
Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Politics20 hours ago
