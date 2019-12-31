Turkey detains pilots in Carlos Ghosn case

Turkish authorities detained seven people, including four pilots, for questioning on Thursday in relation to disgraced ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn evading justice in Japan and fleeing to Lebanon. According to Turkish media, Ghosn landed in Istanbul on his way to Lebanon.

The Hurriyet news website, citing an interior ministry official, said that the authorities had not been notified of Ghosn's arrival and his presence in the country had not been registered. It is believed Ghosn then boarded a private jet to Beirut.

Ghosn has said he fled Japan before his trial because of the country's "rigged" justice system where "guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant and basic human rights are denied."

Japanese investigators entered and searched his Tokyo apartment on Thursday, hunting for clues as to how he was able to escape.

France: We would not extradite Ghosn

It is unknown how Ghosn was able to leave his Tokyo apartment considering he was under close police surveillance. The former businessman holds Brazilian, Lebanese, and French passports. His lawyer reportedly has all three of his passports, though he was allowed to keep a second French passport in a locked case.

The government of France on Thursday said it would not extradite Ghosn if he arrived on French soil, because they do not extradite their own citizens. Ghosn has also been chief executive of French carmaker Renault, which has a strategic partnership with Nissan.

"We will apply the same rules to Mr. Ghosn as to the man in the street", if he arrived in France, said Agnes Pannier-Runacher, junior economy minister.

Ghosn is also under investigation in France, but has not been charged with any crimes.

Also on Thursday, the government of Lebanon denied claims that President Michel Aoun had personally welcomed the fugitive on his arrival in the country.

Ghosn has said he will speak to the media next week about his recent actions.

Rise and fall

The ex-executive was hired to take the reins at a struggling Nissan in 2001, a decision that made waves in a country where foreigners were seldom handed such key roles. Heavily criticized at first for massive cuts and for defying Japanese business ettiquette, he later earned a positive reputation for making Nissan profitable again.

However, in November 2018, Ghosn was arrested for false accounting and corruption, including funneling company funds into his personal accounts. Ghosn has said the charges were because of "plot and treason" by other executives at Nissan who did not agree with how he was planning the future of the company.

He was released on bail in April pending trial.

es/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

