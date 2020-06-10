 Turkey decries Germany′s decision to keep travel warning | News | DW | 12.06.2020

News

Turkey decries Germany's decision to keep travel warning

Ankara is frustrated that Germany has failed to lift its coronavirus travel warning for Turkey, just as borders within the European Union start to reopen. Berlin stretched warnings for over 160 countries on Wednesday.

A beach in Turkey's Konyaalti district of Antalya (picture-alliance/AA/M. Ciftci)

Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday he was disappointed that the German government has extended its coronavirus travel warning for the country. 

In an interview with Der Spiegel magazine, Mevlüt Cavusoglu said Ankara expects the German government to lift the travel warning "at the earliest possible moment." 

Turkey has made all preparations to ensure a safe experience for travelers, he said, adding that the measures had been reviewed by German safety and security firm TÜV Süd.

Read more: Twitter removes state-linked accounts used by China, Russia and Turkey

Cavusoglu said he was "disappointed" by the German government's position. 

"The scientific reasoning behind this decision ist difficult for us to understand," he said. 

Watch video 02:47

Istanbul's iconic Grand Bazaar reopens as Turkey eases up

Warning extended through August

The German government announced on Wednesday that it was extending travel warnings for over 160 countries outside of the EU, including Turkey, through the end of August. 

The travel warnings advise against "non-essential tourist travel" due to the risks posed by the coronavirus.

On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had said talks would take place with individual states to discuss the possibility of lifting restrictions sooner.

Read more: Turkey orders scores of arrests for alleged coup links

Such decisions will depend on the number of infections, the strengthening of healthcare systems, and the health and hygiene measures implemented on flights to and from the country as well as on the ground, he said. 

Maas named Turkey as one of the countries in talks with German officials.

Over 173,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country of 83 million, where around 4,700 people have died since the outbreak began there in March.

kp/mm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Germany extends travel warnings for 160 countries

Warnings urging against "non-essential travel" to dozens of non-EU countries have been extended until August 31. Within Europe, Germany will lift its border controls on June 15, allowing travelers once again to enter. (10.06.2020)  

Eid al-Fitr: Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan under lockdown

Muslims around the world have began celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive holiday, spoilt by stay-at-home orders and fears of fresh coronavirus outbreaks. DW looks at how countries have altered their plans. (24.05.2020)  

