  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (2nd L) walk past the honor guards during an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Ankara earlier in March. Image: Emin Sansar/AA/picture alliance
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey decides on Finland's bid to join NATO

1 hour ago

Lawmakers in Turkey are set to become the final NATO nation to approve Finland's membership in the military alliance.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PUpi

Turkey's parliament was set to ratify Finland's application to join NATO on Thursday.

In doing so, it would become the final of 30 NATO member states to support Finland's accession, clearing the last major hurdle for the country to join the military alliance.

Ratification was all but certain after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended months of negotiations and blessed Finland's candidacy earlier this month.

Finland has a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia and is only a few technical steps away from becoming the 31st member of the alliance.

Hard way to NATO

Fearing that they would be next targeted after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland and Sweden abandoned their traditional position of military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership in May 2022.

Admitting a new country requires unanimity among all member nations.

Sweden's bid is still on hold due to Erdogan's demands to address certain security-related issues.

Hungary approved Finland's bid to join NATO last week but the vote on Sweden has not yet been put on the parliamentary agenda.

A spokesman for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday called on Sweden to "clear the air" and address "an ample amount of grievances" for parliament to ratify its bid.

lo/sms (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

King Charles addresses the German Bundestag

King Charles lauds German-UK relations in Bundestag speech

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

Egypt: Queer community battles ongoing crackdown

Egypt: Queer community battles ongoing crackdown

Society3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ma Ying-jeou surrounded by microphones speaking before leaving for Shanghai

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Taiwan-China: What's behind ex-leader Ma Ying-jeou's visit?

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Tuchel | neuer Trainer bei Bayern München

'You have to win every game': Tuchel's task at Bayern Munich

'You have to win every game': Tuchel's task at Bayern Munich

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Large protest with Israeli flags in Jerusalem

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage