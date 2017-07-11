Turkey: COVID-19 patients killed in hospital fire

Eight COVID-19 patients were killed in a fire at an intensive care unit in southern Turkey on Saturday.

The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the governor's office of Gaziantep province said.

Eleven other patients receiving treatment in the unit, which was a designated coronavirus ward, were transferred to nearby hospitals.

The victims were aged between 56 and 85, according to Anadolu news agency.

Intensive care units across Turkey currently have a 74% occupancy rate due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to government figures.

On Friday evening, the Health Ministry reported 26,410 new cases, bringing the total to 1.98 million.

A record daily high of 246 COVID-19 related deaths were also recorded, taking the official total number of fatalities to 17,610.

lc/mm (AP, Reuters)