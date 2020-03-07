 Turkey charges 20 suspects with Khashoggi murder | News | DW | 25.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey charges 20 suspects with Khashoggi murder

The suspects include two former aides to Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman. They're accused of orchestrating the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, an outspoken Riyadh critic, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in 2018.

Turkish police officer in front of mural with Jamal Khashoggi painting (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/L. Pitarakis)

Turkish prosecutors said Wednesday they had formally charged 20 suspects for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

An indictment from the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office accuses ex-deputy chief of the Saudi intelligence service, Ahmed al-Asiri, and Saud al-Qahtani, a former close adviser to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, of "instigating premeditated murder with monstrous intent."

It cites "evidence" from phone, travel and CCTV footage, as well as statements from dozens of witnesses.

Eighteen other Saudi nationals were also accused of carrying our Khashoggi's killing with "monstrous intent and torture."

Brutal murder

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and fierce critic of Crown Prince Mohammed, was killed inside Saudi Arabia's consulate, where he had gone in October, 2018, to pick up some documents that would allow him to get married.

He never left the building, and his remains have not been found. Turkish officials allege he was strangled by a 15-man Saudi squad and then dismembered with a saw.

Watch video 02:54

One year on, questions remain in Khashoggi murder case

The killing caused an international outcry. Some Western governments, and the CIA linked Crown Prince Mohammed to the crime — a charge Saudi officials have repeatedly rejected.

Trial in absentia

The Istanbul prosecutor's office said it was seeking the arrest of the 20 suspects, all of whom have left Turkey for Saudi Arabia. They face life in jail if convicted.

The two former top aides, al-Qahtani and al-Asiri, were dismissed after Khashoggi's killing. Asiri was tried in Saudi Arabia, but released due to insufficient evidence, while Qahtani was investigated but never charged.

UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who led an investigation into the murder, welcomed Wednesday's indictment.

The charges "will help shed further light on the details surrounding the killing: its premeditation and instigation by high level officials," she wrote on Twitter.

A Saudi court last year sentenced five people to death for their role in the murder — a trial Callamard called a mockery of justice because it did not target the alleged masterminds behind the killing.

nm/ng (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for it here.

Watch video 26:06

Saudi Arabia dismisses criticism over Khashoggi murder

 

DW recommends

Saudi minister: 'We don't have a history of murdering our citizens'

On DW's Conflict Zone, Saudi Minister of State Adel al-Jubeir says his country is paying "a great price" over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Human rights groups continue to condemn its dire treatment of activists. (18.02.2020)  

Related content

Saudi-Arabien Gipfeltreffen Golf-Kooperationsrat in Riad

Saudi Arabia arrests two princes over coup attempt: reports 07.03.2020

Black-clad royal guards have reportedly arrested two senior members of the Saudi royal family over an alleged coup attempt. The Saudi king's only surviving brother was seen as one viable alternative to the crown prince.

DW Conflict Zone - Adel al-Dschubeir, ehemaliger Außenminister Saudi-Arabien

Saudi Arabia dismisses criticism over Khashoggi murder 17.02.2020

In an exclusive interview on Conflict Zone, senior Saudi foreign affairs official Adel al-Jubeir says Riyadh is paying 'a great price' over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi but dismisses criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of activists.

Symbolbild Rüstungsexporte Deutschland

Saudi Arabia urges Germany to lift arms export ban 17.02.2020

The Saudi foreign minister has told a German news agency that the current export ban went against "the good relations" between the countries. Yet he also warned that Saudi Arabia is far from dependent on German arms.

Advertisement