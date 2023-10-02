  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey bombs Iraqi Kurdistan targets after ministry attack

October 2, 2023

The strikes come several hours after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near an entrance to the Turkish Interior Ministry. Ankara has increasingly targeted Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria in recent years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X1mt
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya speaks to reporters
Turkey has bombed positions in Iraqi Kurdistan following an attack on the Turkish Interior MinistryImage: Cagla Gurdogan/REUTERS

Turkey hit several targets in Iraqi Kurdistan on Sunday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced.

It said that it had "destroyed" some 20 targets associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), including caves, shelters and depots.

The ministry said that a large number of PKK operatives were "neutralized" in the strikes, which it referred to as an "air operation."

"Turkish army planes bombed parts... of the Bradost region at around 9:20 pm (1820 GMT), as well as the village of Badran," Ihsan Chelabi, the mayor of the Iraqi Kurdish town of Sidakan, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

The PKK, a left-wing Kurdish militant group, is listed as a terror group by Turkey, the EU and the US.

The Kurds number around 35 million and predominantly inhabit parts of Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

In recent years, Ankara has increasingly targeted Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria. In April, Turkey arrested 110 people in an operation targeting people with alleged links to the PKK.

Strikes follow suicide bombing in Turkey

The strikes come several hours after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near an entrance to the Turkish Interior Ministry, wounding two police officers. A second man was killed in a shootout with police.

The PKK claimed responsibility for Sunday's suicide bombing.

Hours after the blast, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that "terrorists" would never achieve their aims.

The attack took place hours before parliament was set to reopen.

In its autumn session, the Turkish parliament is to consider Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, of which Turkey is a member.

sdi/jsi (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico speaking on election night while outside a polling station

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessOctober 1, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

A female rickshaw puller on a crosswalk

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

SocietyOctober 1, 20238 images
More from Asia

Germany

Tarek Al-Wazir (l), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Boris Rhein (r) in Hesse's State Theater building

Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Italian police officers watching migrants gathering outside the operational center on the Italian island of Lampedusa on September 14, 2023.

How European countries seek to deter asylum seekers

How European countries seek to deter asylum seekers

MigrationOctober 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator dressed as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds up a bone saw outside the White House in Washington.

The Khashoggi murder 5 years later: Has the world moved on?

The Khashoggi murder 5 years later: Has the world moved on?

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage