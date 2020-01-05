 Turkey begins deploying troops to Libya, says Erdogan | News | DW | 05.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey begins deploying troops to Libya, says Erdogan

Erdogan has announced that Turkey has already begun deploying its troops to Libya. His forces will support the internationally-recognized government.

urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he attends the Symposium on Urban Security at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on January 02, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday said Turkish soldiers had already begun deploying to Libya after the receiving approval from parliament last week. 

"Our soldiers' duty there is coordination. They will develop the operation centre there. Our soldiers are gradually going right now," he told CNN Turk broadcaster.

The soliders will act in support of Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.

The troops will be joined by senior military personnel, he said.

The GNA, backed by the United Nations, Turkey and Qatar, has been under constant siege by military strongman general Khalifa Haftar who launched an offensive in April. Haftar has the backing of Turkey's regional rivals, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. 

Erdogan told CNN in an interview that Turkey's objective was "not to fight", but "to support the legitimate government and avoid a humanitarian tragedy".

More to come...

Related content

Libyen Militärparade bei der Abschlussfeier neuer Grenztruppen in Tripoli

Libya: Tripoli military school hit by deadly airstrike 05.01.2020

More than two dozen cadets have been killed in a raid on a military academy in Libya's besieged capital, Tripoli. Medical workers are still sifting through the rubble and warn the death toll could rise.

Türkei l Erdogan will Truppen nach Libyen schicken - Militär

Turkey’s operation in Libya: Targeting gas reserves 04.01.2020

The Turkish parliament has decided to deploy troops to fight in Libya's civil war. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not only helping an ally in need — he is also helping himself.

Türkei Akcakale | Soldaten sitzen in der türkischen Stadt Akcakale an der Grenze

Libya's parliament votes against Turkey deployment 04.01.2020

Libya's parliament has voted against a deal that would see Turkey deploy troops in the North African country. The assembly accused Libya’s official head of government, Fayez Serraj, of "treason."

Advertisement