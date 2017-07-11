Turkey arrests US diplomat for selling fake passport

Turkish state news agency Anadolu on Wednesday reported that authorities at Istanbul Airport had arrested a diplomat from the US Consulate in Lebanon after he had supplied a passport in his name to a Syrian national seeking to travel to Germany.

Authorities say the American was detained on November 11, after passport control flagged the diplomatic passport presented by the Syrian as suspicious.

Surveillance camera footage, say authorities, captured images of the two exchanging clothes, the passport, and an envelope. When the diplomat was detained, authorities found that the envelope contained $10,000 (€8,840) in cash.

The Syrian was later released, but the American remains in custody.

js/wd (AP, Reuters)