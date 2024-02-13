Turkey arrests suspected IS member working at nuclear plant

Turkey arrests suspected IS member working at nuclear plantFebruary 13, 2024
Counter-terrorism police in Turkey have arrested a suspected member of the so-called "Islamic State" group who was working at a nuclear plant, authorities said on Tuesday.
Local media reported that the suspect was a Russian national who had been working at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant under false identity papers.
The suspect was brought before a court and jailed pending trial.
Turkish authorities crack down on IS suspects
The Akkuyu nuclear facility is a $20 billion (€18.5 billion) project being built by Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom in Mersin province on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.
It is slated to start generating electricity next year.
The latest arrest comes after two IS gunmen killed a Turkish citizen in an attack on a Catholic church in Istanbul last month.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said last week that police arrested 147 people with suspected ties to IS in operations across 33 provinces.
zc/lo (Reuters, AP)