Turkey and Greece hit by severe earthquake

A powerful earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing several people and leaving scores injured.

The earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea, rattling areas of western Turkey and several eastern Greek islands, as well as the capital Athens. Tremors were also felt in Bulgaria.

Turkey's disaster authority said the earthquake's magnitude was 6.6, while the US Geological Survey placed its magnitude higher at 7.0.

Buildings toppled in Turkey

At least four people were killed and 120 injured in Turkey, the country's disaster agency said.

Numerous buildings in the western Turkish city of Izmir have collapsed, with concerns that people could be stuck inside.

Turkey's Interior Ministry reported that six buildings were destroyed, while the city's major reported at least 20 buildings had collapsed.

Local Turkish media showed the wreckage of a multiple story building, with people climbing on top of the rubble.

Izmir is the third-biggest city in Turkey, with around 4.5 million residents.

Small tsunami in Greece

In Greece, a mini-tsunami was reported on the island of Samos following the quake. People have been advised to stay away from the coastline and away from buildings as aftershocks continue to rattle the area.

"It is an event that is evolving," Greek seismologist Efthymis Lekkas told state broadcaster ERT.

Water rose above the dock in the main harbor of the island, flooding the streets of Samos.

There were no immediate reports of victims on Samos or on other Greek islands, although the walls of several homes collapsed and other buildings were reported damaged.

People reportedly trapped

Concerns are growing about people trapped in the rubble in Turkey, with rescue teams searching for survivors.

"Turkey does have a history of earthquakes hitting the country and causing widespread damage to buildings," said DW correspondent Dorian Jones, noting that the quake could be felt in Istanbul.

Jones added that there have been "major efforts" taking place to build safer buildings that can withstand more powerful earthquakes.

In 1999, over 17,000 people were killed when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Izmit outside Istanbul.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges.

