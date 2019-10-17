Turkey accused of defying Syrian border ceasefire

Fighting continued on Friday in a northeast Syrian border town at the center of the fight between Turkey and Kurdish forces, despite a US-brokered ceasefire that went into effect overnight.

A spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish force said Ras al-Ayn remained besieged and was being shelled by Turkey and its allied forces.

"Despite the agreement to halt the fighting, (Turkish) air and artillery attacks continue to target the positions of fighters (and) civilian settlements," Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesman Mustafa Bali said.

Civilians fired at

The SDF also claimed that civilians were being targeted, while local activists reported a fresh exodus of residents from nearby villages.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also reported intermittent clashes in the town, adding that at least five people were killed and 14 injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later disputed the reports saying there was no ongoing clashes.

A Syrian Kurdish force spokesman, meanwhile, said its fighters would not pull back from Ras al-Ayn and another border town, asserting that the 5-day cease-fire "will not work."

Cease-fire agreed

The US and Turkey on Thursday agreed to the temporary truce in Turkey's weeklong offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, who were once Washington's ally.

Turkey says it launched the incursion to ensure a 20-mile (30-kilometer) safe zone along its border with the war-torn country, which includes major Kurdish-held towns and cities.

Ankara seeks to push back the Kurdish militia which it deems a terrorist group because of its links to Kurdish insurgents in southeast Turkey.

Kurdish fighters must leave

Thursday's deal requires Kurdish fighters to vacate a swath of border territory inside Syria, which would largely solidify the position Ankara's forces have gained after ten days of fighting.

US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw American troops from northern Syria fueled Turkey's move.

Critics say it amounted to abandoning loyal Kurdish allies that fought for years alongside American forces troops against the Islamic State (IS) armed group.

The main Kurdish militia then switch sides to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces, aiding their return to the northeastern border area.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? US: Troop pullback Over the past years, US troops have supported Kurdish fighters as they battled radical "Islamic State" (IS) militants to take back control of large areas of northern Syria. In what was seen as a surprising turnaround, US President Donald Trump announced in early October that he was withdrawing US troops from the region's border with Turkey. This pullback left a vacuum for others to act and react.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Turkey: Anti-Kurdish offensive Trump's troop withdrawal was a de-facto go-ahead for Turkey to launch an offensive into northeast Syria. The region is home to a largely autonomous Kurdish population and Kurdish militants known as the YPG, who are tied to an outlawed Kurdish party in Turkey. Turkey, who has faced a Kurdish insurgency, sees the Syrian Kurds as a threat to its security, hence the military action.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Kurdish YPG: Fighting Turkish forces The YPG was one of the US' main allies in the fight to drive out IS from north Syria, but since October it has been fighting the Turkish forces that crossed into Syria. The YPG lacks strong air capabilities and defenses, putting it at a decided disadvantage in comparison to the Turkish army.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? SDF: Betrayed by the US The YPG is the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also includes Arab and Christian militias. The SDF, which fought IS, controls northeastern Syria and feels betrayed by the US pullback. It is now fighting Turkish troops and their allies. It has warned that the Turkish offensive could distract from making sure IS fighters do not renew their strength in Syria.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Syrian government army: Deal made The relationship between Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops and the SDF is a tricky one that shifts between cooperation, live-and-let-live and skirmishes, depending on the current situation. After Turkey launched its offensive, the Kurds struck a deal with the government that saw Syrian troops mobilized to fight the Turkish forces, allowing them to enter a region they had ceded to the SDF.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Russia: Stepping up, stepping in Russia has consistently backed the government of Syrian President Assad (L, with Putin in 2018) and assisted its forces. After US troops pulled out of the Kurdish areas, Russia moved its troops in to act as a buffer for Syrian government forces advancing towards the Turkish army. Moscow wants Syria to remain united and has accused the US of creating parallel structures in the Kurdish region.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? SNA: Turkey's Syrian allies Turkey also has allies among Syrian fighters. The Syrian National Army (SNA), also known as the Free Syrian Army, is a Syrian rebel group that has fought against the SDF and Assad's government. Backed by Turkey, SNA fighters took part in previous Turkish offensives against Kurdish militias inside Syria. Currently, thousands of SNA fighters are fighting the YPG alongside Turkish forces.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? IS: A renewed role? One possible future actor is IS. While it was essentially defeated in March 2019, tens of thousands of its fighters and their families remain in prisons or guarded camps in the Kurdish area of the country. Nearly a thousand alone have already escaped from a camp that was caught in the fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish forces. Should the situation grow more unstable, IS could regroup. Author: Uta Steinwehr, Cristina Burack



