Turkey accused of defying Syrian border ceasefire

Turkish forces have reportedly shelled the northeast border town of Ras al-Ayn despite a 5-day truce agreed by Ankara and Washington. The pause is meant to allow Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw from a "safe zone."
Fighting continued on Friday in a northeast Syrian border town at the center of the fight between Turkey and Kurdish forces, despite a US-brokered ceasefire that went into effect overnight.
A spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish forces said Ras al-Ayn remained besieged and was being shelled by Turkey and its allied forces.
"Despite the agreement to halt the fighting, (Turkish) air and artillery attacks continue to target the positions of fighters (and) civilian settlements," Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesman Mustafa Bali said.
Read more: EU urges Turkey to end Syria military operation after ceasefire announcement
Civilians fired at
The SDF also claimed that civilians were being targeted, while local activists reported a fresh exodus of residents from nearby villages.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also reported intermittent clashes in the town, adding that at least five people were killed and 14 injured.
Meanwhile, a member of the Syrian Kurdish force said its fighters would not pull back from Ras al-Ayn and another border town, asserting that the 5-day cease-fire "will not work."
Read more: German arms exports to Turkey at highest level since 2005
Cease-fire agreed
Tthe US and Turkey on Thursday agreed to a five-day cease-fire in Turkey's weeklong offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, who were once Washington's ally.
Turkey says it launched the incursion to ensure a 20-mile (30-kilometer) safe zone along its border with the war-torn country, which includes major Kurdish-held towns and cities.
Ankara seeks to push back the Kurdish militia which it deems a terrorist group because of its links to Kurdish insurgents in southeast Turkey.
Read more: US charges Turkey's Halkbank with violating Iran sanctions
Kurdish fighters must leave
Thursday's deal requires Kurdish fighters to vacate a swath of border territory inside Syria, which would largely solidify the position Ankara's forces have gained after ten days of fighting.
US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw American troops from northern Syria fueled Turkey's move.
Critics say it amounted to abandoning loyal Kurdish allies that fought for years alongside American forces troops against the Islamic State (IS) armed group.
The main Kurdish militia then switch sides to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces, aiding their return to the northeastern border area.
mm/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)
The US has taken charge of two previously captured British IS fighters who were involved in the filmed beheadings of Western hostages. The prisoners were moved out of Syria ahead of a Turkish military assault. (10.10.2019)
Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria, facilitated by a withdrawal of US troops, is threatening to rebalance geopolitics in the region. The changing dynamics could put Israel in a precarious position. (15.10.2019)
A Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish territory could unleash instability, displacement and intense fighting. The Kurds are warning of ethnic cleansing and all-out war. (09.10.2019)
EU leaders have offered a cautious response to the ceasefire in northeastern Syria. The bloc called for Ankara to withdraw its troops, saying the assault on Kurdish forces had caused "unacceptable human suffering." (18.10.2019)
The US accused high-ranking government officials in both Iran and Turkey of participating in and protecting the scheme. It comes as NATO allies Washington and Ankara are at odds over Turkey's military offensive in Syria. (16.10.2019)
Germany has cut arms shipments to Turkey over Ankara's offensive in northern Syria. But despite the halted deliveries, Berlin's weapons sales to Ankara have reached their highest level in 14 years. (17.10.2019)