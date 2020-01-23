 Turkey: 120 injured after plane skids off runway, splits into three | News | DW | 05.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Turkey: 120 injured after plane skids off runway, splits into three

No fatalities were reported. Local news reports say that the plane also caught fire, but the blaze was later extinguished.

Officials work around the site after a Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul (picture-alliance/AA/Istanbul Security Directorate)

One-hundred-twenty passengers were injured after a passenger plane skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said that there were no fatalities following the incident, and that most passengers had been able to exit the aircraft on their own. 

The passenger plane split into three pieces and veered onto a patch of grass next to the runway, in what Turhan called a "rough landing." One of the wings also caught fire, but the blaze was later extinguished. 

The nose of the plane, belonging to Turkish budget provider Pegasus Airlines, was completely smashed.

Read moreTurkish bachelorette party jet crashes in Iranian mountains, killing 11

Television footage shows serious damage to the fuselage, with passengers seen exiting via one of the wings. The airport has also been shut down, with all flights being redirected to Istanbul's main international airport. 

Firefighters were immediately sent to the scene, and evacuations were underway. Emergency personnel were seen taking some passengers out of the plane and carrying them away on stretchers.

Read moreLion Air crash: Does Indonesia have an air safety problem?

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said there were 177 people, including 171 passengers and six staff on board the plane, which was flying back to Istanbul from the western city of Izmir. 

In January, all flights were suspended fom Sabiha Gokcen airport after a Pegasus plane skidded off the runway because of bad weather. The plane, which had arrived from Sharjah, was carrying 164 passengers, all of whom were safely evacuated. 

  • Turkey plane dangling off cliff in Trabzon (Reuters/Stringer)

    Plane dangles off cliff in Trabzon, Turkey

    Smooth takeoff, dramatic landing

    The Pegasus Airlines flight from Ankara skidded off the coastal runway when it landed at Trabzon airport in northern Turkey on Saturday night. Images showed the plane hanging from the edge of a muddy cliff, with its nose meters from the Black Sea. In a statement, Pegasus said that its aircraft "had a runway excursion incident," but that all passengers and crew were unhurt.

  • Turkey plane dangling off cliff in Trabzon (Reuters/Stringer) (picture-alliance/AP Photo/DHA)

    Plane dangles off cliff in Trabzon, Turkey

    Turkish officials investigate cause of accident

    The plane, a Boeing 737-800, nearly plunged into the Black Sea when its wheels got stuck in the muddy slope. Trabzon Governor Yucel Yavuz said investigators were trying to determine what prompted the plane to skid off the runway. Some reports claimed it was most likely caused by a collision between the aircraft and an airborne animal.

  • Turkey plane dangling off cliff in Trabzon (picture-alliance/AA/T. Yardimci)

    Plane dangles off cliff in Trabzon, Turkey

    No injuries despite plumes of smoke

    Images posted by Turkish media showed plumes of black smoke coming from the trapped plane, suggesting a fire might have broken out on board. Passenger Yuksel Gordu told state media that it was a "miracle" all of the 168 people on board escaped uninjured. "We could have burned, exploded, flown into the sea," Gordu said.

  • Turkey plane dangling off cliff in Trabzon (picture-alliance/AA/T. Yardimci)

    Plane dangles off cliff in Trabzon, Turkey

    Panic erupts on board

    Another passenger, Fatma Gordu, told Turkey's Dogan news agency that panic erupted on board as the plane skidded off the runway and began sliding down the cliff: "We swerved all of a sudden. The front of the plane crashed and the back was in the air. Everyone panicked."

  • Turkey plane dangling off cliff in Trabzon (picture-alliance/AA/T. Yardimci)

    Plane dangles off cliff in Trabzon, Turkey

    Trabzon airport closed for several hours

    As officials scrambled to pull the plane back onto the runway, Trabzon airport was forced to remain closed for several hours overnight on Saturday. Flights eventually resumed early Sunday morning.


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Plane dangles off cliff in Trabzon, Turkey

A Pegasus Airlines flight skidded off the runway after landing at Trabzon airport, hanging off a cliff with its nose just several meters from the Black Sea. All 168 passengers and flight crew left the plane uninjured. (14.01.2018)  

Related content

Buschbrände in Australien

Australia bushfires: Water tanker aircraft crashes killing three 23.01.2020

A tanker aircraft involved in Australia's bushfire battle has crashed, killing its three American crew members. It was not immediately clear why the plane crashed while it was carrying a load of fire retardant.

USA Wirtschaft l Schwierigkeiten bei Erstflug von Boeing 777X

Boeing's new twin-engine 777X successfully completes maiden flight 25.01.2020

Boeing officials have described the new aircraft as "the flagship for the big airlines around the world." The US company is hoping to bounce back from a dismal year that saw two of its 737 MAX planes drop from the sky.

Türkei l Erdogan will Truppen nach Libyen schicken - Militär

Turkey targets Syria troops in deadly counterattack 03.02.2020

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue Ankara's operation in Idlib, Syria, after at least four Turkish soldiers were killed during "intensive shelling" by Syrian government troops.

Advertisement