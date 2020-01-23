Turkey: 120 injured after plane skids off runway, splits into three

No fatalities were reported. Local news reports say that the plane also caught fire, but the blaze was later extinguished.
One-hundred-twenty passengers were injured after a passenger plane skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. Turkish Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said that there were no fatalities following the incident, and that most passengers had been able to exit the aircraft on their own.
The passenger plane split into three pieces and veered onto a patch of grass next to the runway, in what Turhan called a "rough landing." One of the wings also caught fire, but the blaze was later extinguished.
The nose of the plane, belonging to Turkish budget provider Pegasus Airlines, was completely smashed.
Television footage shows serious damage to the fuselage, with passengers seen exiting via one of the wings. The airport has also been shut down, with all flights being redirected to Istanbul's main international airport.
Firefighters were immediately sent to the scene, and evacuations were underway. Emergency personnel were seen taking some passengers out of the plane and carrying them away on stretchers.
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said there were 177 people, including 171 passengers and six staff on board the plane, which was flying back to Istanbul from the western city of Izmir.
In January, all flights were suspended fom Sabiha Gokcen airport after a Pegasus plane skidded off the runway because of bad weather. The plane, which had arrived from Sharjah, was carrying 164 passengers, all of whom were safely evacuated.
