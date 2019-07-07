 Tunisia′s 92-year-old President Essebsi has died | News | DW | 25.07.2019

News

Tunisia's 92-year-old President Essebsi has died

Tunisia's president, Beji Caid Essebsi, has died after being hospitalized with a severe illness. In 2014 He was the country's first democratically elected leader following the Arab Spring.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (picture-alliance/abacapres/S. Lemouton)

Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi has died aged 92, the North African country's presidency announced.

Essebsi, the oldest head of state after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized with a severe illness in late June and returned to intensive care at a military hospital on Thursday.

He came into power in 2014 as Tunisia's first democratically elected leader, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled the regime of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. 

dv/msh (AFP, Reuters)

