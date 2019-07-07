Tunisia's 92-year-old President Essebsi has died

Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi has died aged 92, the North African country's presidency announced.

Essebsi, the oldest head of state after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized with a severe illness in late June and returned to intensive care at a military hospital on Thursday.

He came into power in 2014 as Tunisia's first democratically elected leader, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled the regime of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.

dv/msh (AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.