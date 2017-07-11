Tunisian president dissolves Supreme Judicial Council

Tunisian President Kais Saied dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council on Sunday

He said the body that deals with judicial independence "has become a thing of the past."

Sunday's announcement caps months of his sharp criticism of the judges, saying the judiciary is just "a function of the state."

Last month, Saied revoked all financial privileges for council members.

"In this council, positions and appointments are sold according to loyalties. Their place is not the place where they sit now, but where the accused stand," he said.

Saied promises to change the political system

It is just the latest move by Saied to tighten his grip on power.

Last July he plunged Tunisia into a constitutional crisis when he suspended the country's parliament, dismissed the sitting prime minister and granted himself executive powers.

He insisted that the "exceptional measures" were intended to save Tunisia from collapse.

Critics have called the measures a coup.

Thousands of Tunisians have taken to the streets in demonstrations both in support and against him.

Saied has started an online public consultation on a new constitution that he says will be put to a referendum in July.

He has not brought major political or civil society players into the process.

